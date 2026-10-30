Iran's Biggest Weapon May Not Be Missiles - But Tolls

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The prospect of a permanent toll on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz has become a credible risk for global markets, and could prove far more consequential for investors than the latest military escalation, warns Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory giant deVere Group.

His warning follows reports that the US has received a proposal under which Iran and Oman would jointly administer the Strait of Hormuz, including the introduction of administrative transit charges for commercial vessels.

The proposal comes after last month's temporary agreement between Washington and Tehran guaranteeing freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway for 60 days.

Around 20% of the world's traded oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it the world's most important energy corridor.

He says the investment implications extend far beyond the energy market.

Advertisement

The deVere CEO argues that markets are conditioned to price geopolitical shocks but not structural changes to the cost of international commerce.

He believes investors are underestimating how rapidly even modest transit charges could affect corporate profitability.

Nigel Green says investors should be reassessing sector exposure now.

He rejects the view that the issue is simply another Middle East flashpoint.

Advertisement

Research oil and gas stocks at Investorideas free stock directory: >