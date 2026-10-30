NATO Summit Delivers $50 Billion In New Defense Deals For Lockheed, Rheinmetall And Saab

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including defense and aerospace stocks issues market commentary on today's NATO related movers.

NATO allies unveiled more than 50 billion euros, about $58 billion, in defense procurement and industrial agreements this week at the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in Ankara, Turkey, held alongside the alliance's annual leaders summit, according toNATO's own summary. Secretary General Mark Rutte told the forum the money is there and more is coming, while calling on governments and industry to move faster together, per NATO's release.

Swedish defense manufacturer Saab said NATO will begin formal negotiations on the acquisition of up to 10 GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft to replace the alliance's aging Boeing E3A fleet, a program covering eleven allied countries that a NATO diplomat valued at about $5 billion. Saab CEO Micael Johansson told reporters deliveries could start as soon as 2030 at a cost of roughly $400 million to $450 million per aircraft, according toReuters reporting carried by Arab News.

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Lockheed Martin and Germany's Rheinmetall signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly produce ATACMS short range ballistic missiles in Germany, marking the first manufacture of the system outside the United States. Separately, Norway, Finland, Germany and Denmark signed a letter of intent to buy up to five Northrop Grumman MQ 4C Triton surveillance drones at a cost of about $2.7 billion according to a NATO diplomat, and NATO announced a commitment to invest more than $40 billion over the next five years in counter drone capabilities through its new NATO Drone Edge initiative.

The announcements come as the alliance works to show it is following through on last year's Hague pledge to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP by 2035, three and a half percent on core military requirements and one and a half percent on broader security related infrastructure. NATO says European allies and Canada have increased core defense investment by more than $139 billion since that pledge. President Trump, who has repeatedly pressed allies to spend more, told reporters in Ankara he was disappointed with NATO members, questioning why the United States continues spending heavily on defense while allies are not there for it, according toForeign Policy.

Editor's take: A defense industry forum announcing more than 50 billion euros in deals is as much a message to Washington as it is a set of contracts, and the mix of American names like Lockheed and Northrop alongside European suppliers like Saab and Rheinmetall shows allies trying to satisfy Trump's demand for more spending while also building out their own domestic production base.

Figures above reflect deal announcements and diplomat estimates as of this week and are subject to revision as formal contracts are finalized. Research defense and aerospace stocks at Investorideas'sfree stock directory.