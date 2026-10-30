Fed Rate HIKE Now The More Probable Path, Markets May Be Misreading June Inflation Data
A Federal Reserve interest rate hike is now more likely than a cut at the central bank's next meeting, says Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.
The comments come as US CPI eased to 3.5% in the 12 months to June, down from May's 4.2%, while core inflation, which strips out food and energy, held near 2.9%, extending a run of increases since March.Advertisement
He says:
The CEO continues:
He says investor expectations have already shifted meaningfully this year.
Nigel Green believes the case for a more cautious Fed is building.
He concludes:
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