Fed Rate HIKE Now The More Probable Path, Markets May Be Misreading June Inflation Data

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

A Federal Reserve interest rate hike is now more likely than a cut at the central bank's next meeting, says Nigel Green, CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group.

The comments come as US CPI eased to 3.5% in the 12 months to June, down from May's 4.2%, while core inflation, which strips out food and energy, held near 2.9%, extending a run of increases since March.

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He says:

The CEO continues:

He says investor expectations have already shifted meaningfully this year.

Nigel Green believes the case for a more cautious Fed is building.

He concludes:

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