Europe Risks Reliance On Foreign Space Networks Unless It Scales Optical Connectivity

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including defense and space stocks, features the following commentary from Astrolight on Europe's push for sovereign optical space connectivity.

As Europe invests billions in sovereign space infrastructure, industry experts warn that achieving long-term autonomy will require Europe to scale optical communications so that its space systems can remain technologically competitive.

The European Commission's recent move to prioritise European operators in allocating spectrum for direct-to-device connectivity services, the development of Europe's IRIS2 constellation, and Germany's planned EUR 35 billion investment in defence space capabilities are all part of Europe's strategic push to reduce its reliance on foreign space services.

Experts argue, however, that building infrastructure is only part of the challenge: for sovereign space networks to remain competitive, they have to utilize and scale optical communication.

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Unlike traditional radio frequency, optical communication uses narrow and highly focused beams of light that enable up to 100 times higher data transmission rates and make links harder to detect, jam, or intercept. Laser communication can also reduce dependence on congested radio frequency spectrum, where operators face regulatory scrutiny, licensing delays, and interference bottlenecks.

According to Novaspace, global satellite connectivity demand will increase more than 11 times between 2024 and 2034. At the same time, increasingly data-intensive satellite applications are placing a growing strain on downlink capacity, making communication between satellites and the ground a significant mission bottleneck.

Europe is already moving in the direction of optical connectivity. IRIS2, a planned European sovereign satellite constellation, is expected to use optical inter-satellite links, while HydRON is planned as a multi-orbit optical data transport network. But experts say a gap may remain between programme-level optical capability and wider commercial use.

In its recent report,Building a European Competitive Edge in Space, the Centre for European Policy Studies argued that Europe has a highly capable but dispersed space ecosystem that still struggles to scale and compete in areas such as satellite manufacturing and secure connectivity.

About Astrolight

Founded in 2019 by an ex-founder and CTO of Kongsberg Nanoavionics, Laurynas Maciulis, together with co-founders from leading European laser companies, Astrolight aims to provide end-to-end optical connectivity solutions by building complete and self-contained hardware for space, ground, and marine operational domains. Astrolight designs and manufactures advanced optical communication terminals for space-to-Earth, space-to-space, ship-to-ship, and ground-based links, leveraging full vertical integration of its technology stack to ensure optimal performance, reliability, and faster development cycles.

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