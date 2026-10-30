Trading A New Generation Of Defense Stocks In 2026 - Quantum And Defense Merge

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues a snapshot for quantum stocks in the defense sector.

According to Datamineintelligence -"The quantum defense market is an explosive sector valued between USD 1.8 billion and USD 2.5 billion, projected to surge to over USD 9 billion by 2034. Driven by the race to counter adversaries who can bypass legacy encryption, governments worldwide are pouring billions into secure communications, quantum sensors, and alternative navigation."

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In June 2026, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders elevating quantum technologies. One establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science (QC-ADDS) initiative, targeting a powerful research-grade quantum computer at a Department of Energy facility by 2028. It also directs the Department of Defense to prioritize and field next-generation quantum sensors by September 30, 2028. The second order accelerates migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) across federal high-value systems, with key deadlines in 2030-2031.

EXECUTIVE ORDER 14412

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Background and Policy. The advent of large-scale quantum computers, particularly in the hands of adversaries, will pose a significant threat to widely used cryptographic security systems. Ongoing cyber activity against our Nation also presents the risk of adversaries collecting United States information now, and decrypting it later once large-scale quantum computers are operational. In light of these threats, the United States must take steps to strengthen cryptographic protections for the Nation's sensitive data, critical infrastructure, and digital economy.

USHERING IN THE NEXT FRONTIER OF QUANTUM INNOVATION

Executive Orders

June 22, 2026

EXECUTIVE ORDER 14413

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. America stands at the cusp of a quantum revolution. Quantum information science and technology (QIST) will provide transformational capabilities that will drive American innovation, power economic growth, generate high-paying jobs, and bolster national security. In 2018, I laid the foundation for United States leadership in QIST by signing into law the National Quantum Initiative Act and doubling Federal investment in QIST research and development. Today, as other nations move quickly to challenge American leadership, the United States must take a cohesive, whole-of-government approach to accelerate deployment and commercialization of quantum computing, sensing, and networking.

In addition to continuing trailblazing quantum research, we must act to solidify the Nation's position as the world's QIST superpower and deliver the commercial and research benefits of quantum innovation to the American people. Equally important, we must protect sensitive technologies and work with allies to ensure adversaries cannot use QIST to undermine national security.

These moves build on a May 2026 announcement of $2 billion in CHIPS Act incentives, including equity stakes in quantum companies to strengthen domestic manufacturing and supply chains.

Defense applications are a major catalyst. Quantum sensors excel in GPS-denied navigation, timing, and detection. Post-quantum cryptography protects military communications from future threats, while quantum computing supports optimization, simulation, and AI tasks critical for defense planning. This dual commercial-national security profile is drawing trader attention to companies positioned at the intersection.

Stocks Traders Are Watching

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ ) - Pure-play leader in trapped-ion systems, accessible via major cloud platforms. In Junethe company announced - Clavis XG Multiplex, a new addition to the company's Clavis XG Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) portfolio designed to make quantum security even more practical and deployable across metropolitan fiber networks. Within the space, the Clavis XG product line has a clear advantage in enterprise-grade network integration, from form factor and maintenance to configuration and management. Clavis XG Multiplex enables high-performance, physics-based key distribution on a customer's existing network infrastructure without requiring operators to redesign, isolate or dedicate optical networks for quantum security. The result is a lower cost, practical way to reduce long-term cryptographic risk now, on the network segments where sensitive data and exposure risk often concentrate, while broader post-quantum cryptography (PQC) migration continues across the enterprise. This multiplex solution is the latest offering in IonQ's quantum security and PQC portfolio. D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) - Specializes in quantum annealing for optimization problems relevant to logistics and defense. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) - Develops superconducting processors and hybrid systems. Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) - Neutral-atom technology company strong in quantum sensing (navigation/timing in contested environments) and computing. Secured Army contracts, NASA collaboration, and CHIPS funding. Defense/national security exposure stands out among pure-plays.

Quantum's national security angle, combined with aggressive 2028 targets, makes it one of the more policy-supported emerging tech themes in 2026. Traders are actively positioning, but this remains a high-risk, high-reward space requiring thorough due diligence.

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