Battery Stock Electrovaya Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVA) (TSX: ELVA) Makes TSX Top Gainer List On Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including renewable energy stocks issues a news and trading alert for Electrovaya Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVA) (TSX: ELVA ), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company.

Today the stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer list following breaking news on an agreement with Amazon. Electrovaya is trading at $15.84 +4.78 (+43.34%) with a morning high of $17.01.

The stock is trading at $11.24 +3.35 (+42.51%) on the Nasdaq with a high of $12.30 on volume of over 23 Million as of this report.

Advertisement

Electrovaya Inc. (Nasdaq: ELVA) (TSX: ELVA ) today announced a commercial agreement and a warrant transaction with Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN). This relationship is expected to support the continued deployment of Infinity Battery Technology in material handling operations and potential expanded engagement on robotics and energy storage.

Electrovaya's energy storage systems are based on the Infinity Technology which has a perfect field safety record, enables reduced environmental footprint and lower total cost of ownership compared to conventional lithium-ion technologies. Systems currently under development combine the Company's proprietary Infinity lithium-ion technology with high-power architectures for data center, industrial and logistics applications with enhanced safety, cycle life, and rapid charging capability.

As part of the agreement, Amazon will receive warrants to purchase up to 13,880,345 common shares of Electrovaya, which become fully vested upon Amazon achieving cumulative future purchases of US$280 million, with a portion of the warrants vesting immediately upon execution of the agreement, and an exercise price based on the 5-day volume weighted average trading price ("VWAP") immediately prior to the date of the agreement.

Full news



Research renewable energy stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

>