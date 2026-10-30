Why Markets Are Declaring Victory On Inflation Too Soon

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from Ryan Kirkley, Co-founder & CEO, Global Settlement (GSX).

Following this week's softer-than-expected U.S. CPI print, and ahead of today's National AI Appreciation Day,Ryan Kirkley, Co-founder & CEO ofGlobal Settlement Network, argues that while inflation has bought the Federal Reserve more time, markets are moving too quickly to price in an easier policy path and overlooking the structural changes reshaping financial markets.

Ryan's key observations include:

This week's CPI report bought the Federal Reserve time, but it did not end the inflation fight, particularly with renewed energy risks already emerging. Bitcoin and the broader crypto market continue to trade alongside traditional macro indicators, reinforcing how closely digital assets now follow the macro liquidity cycle. Markets now react to macro events in real time, but capital, collateral and settlement infrastructure still cannot move at the same speed, exposing a growing structural weakness. As AI moves from productivity into financial execution, the industry's biggest challenge is no longer intelligence, but accountability, settlement and trusted digital liquidity. Stablecoins are evolving beyond crypto trading instruments into the working-capital layer for agentic finance, provided they can deliver institutional-grade compliance, interoperability and settlement finality.

The CPI Print Bought the Fed Time. It Did Not End the Inflation Fight.

June inflation came in far cooler than expected, but the market is already trying to turn one good report into a clean victory; it's too early for that.

Headline CPI fell 0.4% in June, well below expectations for a 0.1% decline, marking the largest monthly drop since April 2020. Annual inflation slowed from 4.2% to 3.5%, while core inflation was flat on the month and eased to 2.6% year on year. Those are strong numbers and pretending otherwise would be dishonest.

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But the headline tells only part of the story as energy prices fell 5.7%, while gasoline dropped 9.7%, accounting for much of the monthly decline. Yet gasoline was still 26.7% more expensive than a year earlier, and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions have already put the energy outlook back under pressure. Markets are treating this as the end of the inflation story, while a new oil risk is already emerging.

There was genuine improvement beyond energy. Core prices were unchanged, services inflation was flat, and shelter rose just 0.1%, its smallest monthly increase since January 2021. Inflation pressure is cooling beyond the petrol pump. But 3.5% inflation is still not price stability, and one sharp reversal in a volatile category does not give the Fed permission to declare victory.

Crypto Is Still Trading the Liquidity Cycle

The market reaction was predictable. Treasury yields fell, the dollar weakened, equities moved higher, and Bitcoin responded as traders reduced expectations for a near-term rate hike.

That is not Bitcoin separating from traditional finance. It confirms how closely crypto now trades with the macro liquidity cycle.

When inflation cools and rate expectations fall, financial conditions loosen. Investors increase risk exposure, and crypto reacts quickly because it trades continuously, carries significant leverage, and allows capital to move in and out without waiting for traditional market hours.

The same dynamic works in reverse. When yields rise or the dollar strengthens, leveraged positions unwind and crypto falls faster than more defensive assets.

Institutional participation has reinforced this relationship. Digital assets now respond to the same CPI releases, Treasury moves, oil shocks, and central-bank signals as equities and currencies. More institutional capital has brought greater legitimacy, but it has also tied crypto more closely to the traditional financial cycle.

Crypto is no longer operating on a separate set of rules. It trades with global liquidity, and pretending otherwise does not change that.

The Market Is Celebrating Disinflation While Ignoring the Infrastructure Gap

The CPI figures were released at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Within seconds, bond yields, currencies, equity futures and digital assets had adjusted to the new information. The capital behind those trades still cannot move that fast.

Markets now price risk in real time, but much of the financial system still moves liquidity through delayed settlement windows, separate custodians, prefunded accounts, and disconnected ledgers. That mismatch is becoming impossible to defend.

A softer inflation report reduces short-term pressure on portfolios. It does nothing to fix the structural risk underneath them. Institutions are still expected to manage positions across equities, currencies, commodities, and digital assets while the money and collateral behind those positions move more slowly than the markets themselves.

Every major macro event exposes the same weakness: Prices move immediately while collateral does not. Risk changes immediately, and settlement does not.

That gap is no longer an operational inconvenience. It is a market-structure problem.

AI Is Moving Closer to Execution, and Finance Is Not Ready

Tomorrow is National AI Day, but finance does not need another round of vague claims about how AI will transform the industry. The financial industry has already moved beyond discussing AI as a future productivity tool.

Once an AI agent can route a payment, rebalance a position or move collateral, intelligence stops being the question. Accountability becomes the question. Institutions must prove who authorised the transaction, what permissions the agent had, which data it relied on and who is responsible when it gets the decision wrong.

Stablecoins have become the Working Capital of Agentic Finance

AI-driven finance requires money that can move at the same speed as the instruction.

An autonomous or semi-autonomous system cannot manage liquidity efficiently if every transaction depends on an intermediary opening, approving, and processing the payment. It cannot rebalance positions continuously if settlement stops overnight or crosses several disconnected banking networks.

Stablecoins solve part of that problem because they allow dollar-denominated value to move across digital markets continuously. That makes them a natural working-capital layer for agentic finance.

But speed without control is dangerous. AI agents need stablecoins with reliable reserves, strong redemption mechanisms, embedded compliance and clear settlement finality. Moving weakly governed money faster does not create efficiency. It accelerates risk.

The stablecoin debate has spent too much time focused on issuance. The next test is whether stablecoins can support institutional liquidity across platforms, currencies and jurisdictions without sacrificing compliance or accountability.

Agentic finance does not need thousands of isolated tokens. It needs interoperable, regulated digital liquidity that machines can use and institutions can trust.

Settlement Is the Real AI Stress Test

The CPI report showed how quickly markets absorb new information. The rise of agentic AI will compress the gap between information, decision, and execution even further.

Financial infrastructure now has to match that speed. AI agents cannot operate safely across fragmented systems. Institutions cannot manage real-time risk using delayed settlement. Stablecoins cannot become serious infrastructure without interoperability, compliance and finality.

The industry will keep celebrating smarter models, faster interfaces, and more automated workflows. None of that matters if the financial system cannot prove who authorised a transaction, move the required liquidity and complete settlement without creating another layer of risk.

Cooling inflation changes the market's short-term positioning. AI changes the speed of finance permanently.