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The Pound's Rebound Is A Warning To Burnham, Not A Green Light


Date: 2026-10-30 11:23:51

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

The pound's rebound on Mahmood as Chancellor rumours is a warning to Burnham, not a green light, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

deVere Group's comments come as the Bloomberg British Pound Index jumped as much as 1% on Wednesday to its highest level in a year, after reports that incoming Prime Minister Andy Burnham will hand the Treasury to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood rather than his early frontrunner, Ed Miliband.

Sterling climbed 1.1% against the dollar to $1.353 and touched a one-year high against the euro, while the 10-year gilt yield eased to 4.93%, even as no appointment has yet been formally confirmed.

Burnham is expected to unveil his full Cabinet only on Monday, when he takes office as prime minister.

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deVere Group's CEO says:

Nigel Green continues:

He adds:

Nigel Green points to Mahmood's limited economic track record as a further reason for caution.

The deVere CEO explains:

He concludes:

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