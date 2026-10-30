Burnham's Calm Markets Mask A Coming Fiscal Assault On Wealth

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Markets are broadly calm so far this morning ahead of Andy Burnham becoming the UK's seventh Prime Minister in 10 years later today, with most of the reaction already having played out over the past week, affirms the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

Nigel Green of deVere Group's comments come as sterling holds near a 13-month high against the euro and close to $1.35 against the dollar, gilt yields sit around 4.95% having eased back from a two-month high, and the FTSE 100 trades essentially flat just above 10,500, with investors having already priced in Burnham's arrival and rallied hard last week on reports that Shabana Mahmood, seen as the fiscally cautious choice, will take the Treasury over Ed Miliband.

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Nigel Green warns the current pause reflects a market betting on personnel, not policy.

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The deVere CEO points to the scale of wealth already leaving Britain as the real signal beneath the market noise. The UK lost an estimated 16,500 millionaires in 2025, one of the largest outflows recorded anywhere in the world, and industry forecasts suggest that number could climb further in 2026 as tax uncertainty compounds. The UAE, Switzerland and Italy, among other nations, continue to actively court the capital Britain is shedding.

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Nigel Green argues the appointment of a market-friendly Chancellor buys time rather than certainty.

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Nigel Green concludes: