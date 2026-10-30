MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted go-to platform for big investing ideas, including crypto stocks issues commentary from Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611).

The June CPI looked good on the surface. It doesn't tell the full story. June headline CPI printed at 3.5%, well below the 3.8% consensus. Core CPI was essentially flat month on month. Markets immediately priced this as a green light for a September rate cut. BTC rose 1.3%. ETH rose 3.4%.

But Bitfire Research Institute believes this inflation data is being overinterpreted. The June decline was almost entirely energy driven, not a broad disinflationary signal. Strip out food and energy, and core goods kept rising: 0.7% in March, 0.7% in April, 0.2% in May, 0.2% in June. On the producer side, core goods PPI is running at 5.1% year over year. Even Fed Chair Kevin Warsh cautioned publicly: "This inflation data does not perfectly capture underlying inflation conditions." Financial services and hospital care costs also continued to rise. The implication: June core PCE will likely print slightly positive, not the clean disinflation the headline suggests.

Advertisement

The ceasefire collapsed after commercial tankers were attacked. The US launched airstrikes against Iranian coastal defenses, missile sites and port facilities. Iran retaliated. Brent crude surged from about $78 to the $85 range in a week. US national average gasoline prices rose from $3.79 to $3.86 per gallon.

Bitfire Research Institute believes the market's biggest misjudgment is treating the Strait of Hormuz situation as a binary "blocked or not blocked" question. A single, predictable shipping disruption is manageable. What creates systemic cost is the repeated cycle of blockade, de-escalation and re-escalation. This pattern makes it impossible for market participants to build stable expectations. The real damage is not in the spot oil price. It is in what this uncertainty does to the refinery and downstream supply chain.

A refinery furnace cannot be turned off and on like a light switch. Without crude feedstock, the furnace must burn natural gas or fuel oil just to maintain temperature. If an operator expects a prolonged shutdown, they will shut the furnace entirely. But the current situation is a yo-yo: closed, then open, then closed again. Operators face an impossible choice. Keep the furnace burning at a loss, or shut it down and lose weeks of production capacity when restarting. Each cycle destroys operating flexibility and erodes supply chain resilience. This cost is invisible in oil futures but very real for the companies that sit between crude supply and end consumers.

Over the past two to three months of blockade, global crude inventories, especially in Asia-Pacific excluding China, have been drawn down severely. Tanks are running low. Even if Trump, Netanyahu and Iran's leadership manage a brief two-to-three-week truce, the tankers released may only just be arriving in Asian ports when the strait closes again. Those tanks never get a chance to refill, leaving the entire supply chain with no buffer.

Bitfire Research Institute estimates these supply chain frictions will take roughly a quarter to show up in macro data. The cost pressure from logistics, manufacturing and inventory rebuilds will transmit through to headline inflation with a lag. When it does, it will be a supply-chain-driven inflation that the Fed cannot easily look through. In this environment, the Fed will have very little room to cut rates or deliver the liquidity support that risk assets are counting on.

On the policy front, the CLARITY Act enters a critical pre-August recess window. The bill is on the Senate calendar (No. 423) and needs to reconcile Banking and Agriculture Committee versions while addressing Democratic concerns on stablecoin oversight and AML compliance. The August recess is the last realistic window for passage in 2026. Missing it means pushing into the post-midterm lame duck, a much less predictable outcome.

On the market structure side, the semiconductor storage sector deleveraging is far from over. Last week's chip rout was severe: Micron down 13.3%, SK Hynix down 18.24%, the KOSPI down 9.48% with a circuit breaker triggered. Korean regulators are now scrutinizing single-stock leveraged ETFs, particularly 2x semiconductor products, for systemic risk. Brokers have raised margin requirements, but margin balances remain at all-time highs. The deleveraging process is incomplete, pointing to continued volatility.

This week's CPI and PPI do not change the medium-term picture. The crypto rally was flow driven: sustained ETF inflows, narrowing Coinbase negative premium, Robinhood Chain's DEX surpassing $3.1 billion in its first week. It was not a reflection of improving macro fundamentals. If energy prices keep pushing inflation expectations higher, crypto will not stay immune.

Bitfire Research Institute maintains the view that the current phase is one of competing narratives: macro data versus structural supply chain risk, policy optimism versus geopolitical uncertainty. The market's real test will come when the supply chain friction from Hormuz begins to show up in the numbers. That is when the "inflation is cooling" story will be tested, and it may not pass.

About Bitfire Research

Bitfire Research is the in-house research arm of Bitfire Group (01611), focused on macro analysis and policy research across digital asset markets, delivering forward-looking insights for professional investors.

Research bitcoin and crypto stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

>