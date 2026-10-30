Oil's Up 4%. The Number That Matters Is Up 1,900%

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including oil stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Forget the 4% oil price hike jump. Watch what it now costs to insure a tanker through Hormuz, says the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

deVere Group's comments come as Brent crude climbed close to 4% to $94.23 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate rose 3.8% to $87.46, after US Central Command carried out its eleventh consecutive night of strikes against Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in the Philippines that Washington remains open to talks, but accused Tehran of failing to honour an agreement over the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that allowing Iran to control the waterway would set a dangerous precedent for the rest of the world.

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Nigel Green says:

The deVere CEO points to the scale of the shift already visible in the marine insurance market. War risk cover for a large crude carrier through Hormuz stood at around 0.25% of hull value before this conflict began.

According to the Lloyd's Market Association, that premium has now settled at roughly 5% of hull value, the new market norm, a rise of close to 1,900%. For a $100 million tanker, that is the difference between a premium of around $250,000 and one running into several million dollars for a single transit.

Nigel Green says:

The deVere CEO argues that this gap between the two markets, futures pricing headlines and underwriters pricing physical risk, is where the genuine signal sits for anyone trying to judge how serious this crisis actually is.

Nigel Green says:

Nigel Green says the risk to portfolios is being underestimated because the visible number, the oil price, is lagging well behind the insurance market.

Nigel Green says the wider market has already shown how fast this can spill beyond energy stocks. On the last comparable escalation, the S&P 500 fell 0.79% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.55% in a single session, while the 10-year Treasury yield pushed higher as investors priced in stickier inflation rather than a flight to safety.

Nigel Green points to gold as the clearest sign investors are misreading this crisis.

Nigel Green concludes:

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