Precious Metal Stocks Dominate TSX Top Gainers As Gold And Silver Rise

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for gold and silver stocks as precious metals prices rise.

Gold and silver prices rallied, incited by a potent mix of escalating geopolitical risks, resilient central bank demand, and evolving expectations around U.S. monetary policy.

Top percentage gainers on the TSX today are dominated by miners as investors come back to the sector.

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Minco Silver Corporation (TSX: MSV ) is trading at 0.8800 +0.0800 (+10.00%),

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX: SLVR ) is trading at 0.8500 +0.0800 (+10.26%).

On July 8th Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSX: SLVR) (OTCQX: SLVTF) provided a construction update for the El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico. Construction is on schedule for commissioning and first pour in December, 2027.

Build out of Mexican engineering and construction team is nearing completion with a total of 166 persons on site and 100,000-man hours logged since start of construction Detailed engineering by Kappes, Cassiday & Associates ("KCA") and Kappes, Cassiday del Norte S de RL de CV ("KCN") pursuant to the Engineering Procurement and Construction Management Contract ("EPCM") for the Project is proceeding on schedule Procurement on long lead items is complete, including crusher plant, conveyer and stacking system, and the Merrill-Crowe plant and refinery Land clearing and flora/fauna management for the total construction area is 60% complete Installation of construction offices has been completed Engineering for improvements to the 46 km road built from Colonia Morelos to El Tigre is complete. The contract to improve this road has been awarded and work has begun, with 25% of road improvements complete The major earthworks contract has been awarded for the heap leach, ponds and crusher platforms and these earthworks have commenced Comision Federal de Electricidad ("CFE") have granted access to grid electrical power for the El Tigre Project

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU ) is trading at $16.97 +1.59 (+10.31%)

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU ) is a Canadian-listed company focused on becoming a premier multi-asset African gold producer, with its flagship Kone project, located in Cote d'Ivoire, at the forefront. Based on the Updated Feasibility Study published in 2024 (the "UFS"), the Kone project has an estimated 16-year mine life and sizeable annual production of +300koz of gold over the first 8 years and is expected to enter production in late Q4-2026. The Company has also built a high-quality, multi-asset growth pipeline including the Didievi and Wende properties in Cote d'Ivoire, and a portfolio of prospective exploration tenements in Mauritania.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX: CGG ) is trading at 30.79 +2.68 (+9.53%).

China Gold International Resources is a gold and base metal mining company incorporated in BC, Canada and operates two mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, China and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet, China. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through growing production at its current mining operations, expanding its resource base, and acquiring and developing new projects internationally. The Company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGG) and the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 2099).

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