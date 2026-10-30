Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP) Gains On Upgrades And AI Growth

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Shopify Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOP ). The stock is currently trading at 123.86 +10.11 (+8.88%) with a morning high of $124.84.

The stock moved today as investors responded to recent Wall Street upgrades, rising optimism around the company's artificial intelligence initiatives, and anticipation of solid second-quarter results.

Jefferies recently upgraded Shopify to a Buy rating from Hold and raised its price target to $160 from $140. The firm highlighted Shopify's potential as a key infrastructure layer for emerging commerce models and pointed to third-party data suggesting the company is on track for a strong quarterly performance. Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated (or assumed) coverage with an Overweight rating and a $192 price target. The firm described Shopify as holding an "enviable position" as a mission-critical provider of ecommerce infrastructure.

In addition, Wall Street's growing confidence centers on Shopify's AI assistant, Sidekick, and the company's broader positioning for agentic commerce - where AI agents increasingly handle discovery, selection, and purchasing flows on behalf of shoppers. Sidekick, integrated into the Shopify admin, helps merchants analyze store data, generate content, create discounts, build workflows, and perform multi-step actions through natural language.

Advertisement

Management has noted meaningful growth in AI-generated orders, and analysts view Shopify's platform, APIs, and developer tools as well-suited to support AI-driven shopping experiences while keeping merchants at the center of transactions.

This infrastructure focus - rather than treating AI solely as a surface-level feature - has emerged as a key part of the bullish thesis for longer-term growth in gross merchandise volume and platform adoption.

In May the company reported:

Jeff Hoffmeister, Chief Financial Officer, said:

Shopify is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before markets open on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, followed by a conference call. Analysts and investors are positioning for expected continued revenue growth, with some third-party indicators and recent commentary suggesting results could exceed consensus expectations.

Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory

>