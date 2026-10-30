MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Investors chasing the AI trade need to look past the trillion-dollar figures and ask a much harder question, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organizations.

Nigel Green ofdeVere Group's comments come as a global sell-off in semiconductor stocks deepened on Tuesday, with investors growing increasingly uneasy about whether the AI boom can sustain itself.

South Korea's Kospi index dropped as much as 8.1%, its lowest level since April 20, as memory giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix each slumped more than 9%.

Japan's chip-heavy Nikkei 225 fell 4%. New mapping of the AI industry's biggest players shows chipmakers, cloud giants, and AI labs increasingly investing in one another and buying from one another in the same closed loop, while Chinese rivals close the technology gap at a fraction of the cost.

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He continues:

Nigel Green says the bigger danger for Western portfolios is not inside the loop, it is outside it.

Nigel Green stresses:

He concludes:

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