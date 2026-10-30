Biopharmaceutical And Diagnostics Stock OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Reaches 52 Week High On Second Quarter News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK ), a fully-integrated healthcare company focused on delivering next-generation solutions for serious diseases across established global markets.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list July 28th following second quarter news.

(NASDAQ: OPK ) is trading at $1.6493 +0.4093 (+33.01%) on volume of 22 million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $1.68, reaching a new 52 week high.

OPKO just reported business highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Highlights from the second quarter of 2026 and recent weeks included the following:

ModeX presented data on multispecific antibody targeted in vivo CAR T cell programs at the American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting, with plans to enter Phase 1 studies later this year or in early 2027. Leveraging its multispecific technology, ModeX's in vivo CAR T platform uses antibody-targeted lipid nanoparticles to deliver CAR-encoding genes directly to selected immune cell subsets, generating functional CAR T cells in vivo and potentially overcoming limitations of ex vivo and other in vivo CAR T approaches. Efforts are currently underway to begin a company-sponsored phase 1 study in autoimmune disease in late 2026 or early 2027 at the same time that opportunities for collaboration with large pharma partners are being explored.

Initiated and enrolling patients in MDX2003 Phase 1 clinical trial in relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma. MDX2003 (CD19 x CD20 x CD3 x CD28) is a novel tetraspecific T-cell engager-expander designed to optimize sustained T-cell function and address the two most common and validated targets in lymphomas and leukemias. The MDX2003 Phase 1 study is evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in adults with B-cell lymphomas through dose-escalation and dose-expansion cohorts. B-cell lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma represents the most common lymphoma subtype, accounting for approximately 85% of cases.

Initiated MDX2301 Phase 1 clinical trial for the prevention of COVID-19, with plans to complete enrollment in the third quarter 2026 and early data to be presented in late 2026 or early 2027. MDX2301 is a tetravalent bispecific antibody designed to neutralize known SARS-CoV-2 variants while maintaining breadth and reducing the potential for resistance. The Phase 1 trial is evaluating safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics across multiple routes of administration in healthy volunteers and immunocompromised adults at high risk for severe COVID-19. This trial is being funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Continued progress across additional ModeX clinical trials. MDX2001, a tetraspecific T cell engager directed to solid tumors that express Trop2 and c-Met, is proceeding with Phase 1 enrollment as planned. MDX2004 a trispecific immune rejuvenator that stimulates through CD3, CD28 and 4-1BBL, also continues Phase 1 enrollment as planned at sites in Australia and Israel. We expect to report initial safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic and immune data in the first half of 2027.

Initiated the Phase 1/2a clinical study of OPK-88006 in healthy and presumed MASH participants. OPK-88006, a dual GLP-1/Glucagon agonist administered subcutaneously, has begun enrolling participants in the US. The objectives of this study are to assess the safety and pharmacokinetic of single ascending doses in healthy volunteers. Second part of the trial is to evaluate the clinical effects of OPK-88006 administered weekly for 16 weeks in presumed Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) subjects.

OPKO Biologics presented preclinical data on long acting Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist OPK8801001 at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2026 annual meeting, with plans to advance the program to clinical trials at the end of 2026. In animals, including non-human primates data showed that OPK8801001 achieved robust, dose-dependent, and sustained suppression of insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a marker of disease activity in acromegaly, a rare endocrine disorder caused by excess growth hormone. The findings support its potential as a weekly alternative to current daily acromegaly treatments. In vitro, OPK8801001 showed ~20-fold greater growth hormone receptor antagonism than established Pegvisomant therapy.

OPKO's strategic partner, Entera Bio, presented preclinical data on the EB612 and EB618 pipeline programs at the Endocrine Society (ENDO) 2026 annual meeting, with ongoing studies advancing both programs toward first-in-human clinical evaluation. Both programs are being co-developed by OPKO and Entera. EB612 is a proprietary first-in-class long-acting PTH(1-34) analog formulated with Entera's N-Tab(R) oral peptide platform. In preclinical models, EB612 achieved robust bioavailability and sustained increases in calcium, supporting its potential as an oral hormone replacement therapy for patients with hypoparathyroidism. EB618 is a first-in-class oral dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for obesity and metabolic disorders. In non-human primates, EB618 showed dose-proportional pharmacokinetics and a robust effect on blood glucose.

We are pleased to congratulate our partner, Entera Bio, on its announcement today of its oversubscribed $275 million private placement, which underscores the strength of its scientific platform and provides substantial support for the continued advancement of its development programs.

Expanded Nicoya Agreement to Support RAYALDEE(R) Commercialization in Greater China. Under the amended agreement, OPKO received a 15% equity stake in Nicoya in exchange for a revised tiered royalty and transfer price schedule. In connection with the amendment, OPKO received an initial tranche of Series A-2 Preferred Shares and expects to close on the second equity issuance of Series A-2 Preferred Shares in the third quarter of 2026. The amended arrangement also expands the field of use while reinforcing Nicoya's commitment to commercialize RAYALDEE in Greater China. The milestone structure under the original agreement remains unchanged with OPKO eligible to receive up to $115 million upon the achievement of development, regulatory and sales-based milestones.

Second Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated: Consolidated total revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $163.5 million compared with $156.8 million for the 2025 period, with the increase principally resulting from higher revenue from the transfer of intellectual property and other, partially offset by lower revenue from services following the September 2025 sale of our oncology assets to Labcorp. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2026 improved to $7.0 million compared with operating loss of $60.0 million for the corresponding 2025 quarter. Net loss for the second quarter of 2026 was $8.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with net loss of $148.4 million, or $0.19 per share, for the corresponding 2025 quarter.

Pharmaceuticals: Revenue from products in the second quarter of 2026 was $42.9 million compared with $40.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher sales volumes from OPKO's Spanish and Mexican operations and by a positive net foreign exchange impact of $1.8 million. Revenue from Rayaldee increased to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $7.2 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to favorable gross-to-net adjustments. These positive drivers were partially offset by a decrease of approximately $1.7 million in product revenue from other international operations. Revenue from the transfer of intellectual property and other rose to $46.1 million, up from $15 million in 2025, primarily driven by $29.4 million in revenue recognized from shares received in connection with an amendment to our license agreement with Nicoya who is beginning to commercialize Rayaldee in China. Also contributing to the increases was higher partnership revenue, including NGENLA profit share of $6.4 million compared with $6.1 million in the corresponding 2025 quarter, as well as combined revenue from Eli Lilly and Regeneron of $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue recognized under the BARDA contract, which totaled $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with $6.5 million for the same period in 2025. Total costs and expenses were $88.2 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with $84.4 million in the prior-year period. Operating income was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, which included $18.5 million in depreciation and amortization expense, compared with operating loss of $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, which included $18.1 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

Diagnostics: Revenue from services in the second quarter of 2026 was $74.5 million compared with $101.1 million in the prior-year period, which included $24.9 million of revenue related to the oncology assets sold to Labcorp in September 2025. Total costs and expenses were $69.8 million in the second quarter of 2026 compared with $119.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, which included $29.4 million of costs and expenses related to oncology assets that were sold to Labcorp. Operating expenses were offset by an earnout received of $18.1 million related to the assets sold to Labcorp in September 2025. Income from operations was $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2026, which included $3.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense, compared with operating loss of $18.2 million in the same 2025 period, which included $4.9 million of depreciation and amortization expense.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash: Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $314.4 million as of June 30, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, approximately $105.3 million of OPKO's common stock had been repurchased under the program authorized in July 2025, including $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2026. Approximately $94.7 million remained authorized and available for future repurchases.

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