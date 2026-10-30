Nocera (NASDAQ: NCRA) Gains On Deal For 30% Stake In Taiwan Micron/Crucial Memory Distributor To Boost AI Data Center Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA ).

Nocera makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list as it announced news of entering the AI data center market. The stock is trading at 2.8725 +1.4425 (+99.66%) on volume of over 94 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $3.98.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) today announced that it has acquired a thirty percent (30%) controlling interest in QMAX Technology Co., Ltd. a Taiwan-based memory and storage solutions company and authorized distribution channel for Micron / Crucial memory products, through a variable interest entity ("VIE") structure pursuant to which the Company issued 300,000 shares of restricted common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to Chien-Hua Tseng, the registered holder of such equity interest. The controlling interest is held through a series of VIE agreements entered into on July 28, 2026 with Mr. Tseng, and became effective upon signing. Through this transaction, Nocera gains established memory sales qualifications, vendor authorizations and distribution relationships covering DRAM modules, server memory and solid-state storage - the critical components at the heart of every AI data center.

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The 300,000 consideration shares were valued at $1.36 per share, based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 27, 2026, the first (1st) trading day immediately preceding the effective date, for an aggregate purchase price of $408,000. No cash consideration was paid. The shares were issued in reliance on Regulation S and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The shares bear a restrictive legend and are subject to a lock-up / leak-out arrangement. The 30% controlling interest is held through a Variable Interest Entity structure comprising a voting rights proxy (coupled with an interest), an equity pledge, an exclusive call option exercisable in accordance with applicable Taiwan (R.O.C.) law, and an exclusive business cooperation agreement.

The acquisition represents another significant milestone in Nocera's ongoing transformation into Nocera Holdings, a diversified technology-focused holding company pursuing strategic opportunities across artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. As Nocera advances its AI data center strategy, management believes that secured access to memory and storage supply - among the scarcest and most strategically contested resources in the AI build-out - will become a defining competitive advantage.

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