Fed Holds Rates As Expert Says Gold Outlook Remains Strong

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Rick Kanda, Managing Director atThe Gold Bullion Company.

With precious metals well below the all-time highs achieved in January, Rick Kanda, Managing Director atThe Gold Bullion Company, has shared insights into the factors impacting prices and whether they have fallen far enough to make now a good time to invest.

AdvertisementWhere do gold and silver prices stand today?

Gold peaked just under $5,600 per ounce on Jan 28, and silver jumped from $40 per ounce on Sep 1 to $116 on Jan 28, a huge 190% increase. However, as of Jul 28, gold and silver are trading around $4,043 and $58, respectively.

What factors are impacting prices right now?Is now the time to invest?

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