Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Fed Holds Rates As Expert Says Gold Outlook Remains Strong


Date: 2026-10-30 11:23:50

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Rick Kanda, Managing Director atThe Gold Bullion Company.

With precious metals well below the all-time highs achieved in January, Rick Kanda, Managing Director atThe Gold Bullion Company, has shared insights into the factors impacting prices and whether they have fallen far enough to make now a good time to invest.

AdvertisementWhere do gold and silver prices stand today?

Gold peaked just under $5,600 per ounce on Jan 28, and silver jumped from $40 per ounce on Sep 1 to $116 on Jan 28, a huge 190% increase. However, as of Jul 28, gold and silver are trading around $4,043 and $58, respectively.

What factors are impacting prices right now?Is now the time to invest?

Research mining stocks at Investorideas free stock directory
at Investorideas with host Cali Van Zant for the latest mining stock news and insightful interviews with top industry experts

Most recent episode

MENAFN30102026000142011025ID1111894012


Investor Ideas

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search