MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META ),

The stock fell yesterday after market following second quarter news. The stock is trading at 530.50 -55.11 (-9.41%) today as of this report.

Although Meta continues to report solid advertising growth and maintains that AI spending is accelerating its core business and opening new opportunities, the combination of thinner free cash flow, higher near-term costs, and a third-quarter revenue outlook that came in below some expectations has left many investors questioning the near-term returns on the company's expanding AI bet.

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Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META)reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

We expect third quarter 2026 total revenue to be in the range of $61-64 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is an approximately 1% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates. We are raising the lower-end of our expense outlook to incorporate the $2.4 billion charges related to legal proceedings recognized in the second quarter. We now expect full year 2026 total expenses to be in the range of $165-169 billion. We continue to expect to deliver operating income this year that is above 2025 operating income. We anticipate 2026 capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, to be in the range of $130-145 billion, narrowed from our prior outlook of $125-145 billion. Absent any changes to our tax landscape, we expect our tax rate for the remaining quarters of 2026 to be between 15-17%, an increase from our prior outlook of 13-16%. Finally, we continue to monitor active legal and regulatory matters that could significantly impact our business and financial results. For example, we continue to see scrutiny on youth-related issues in several markets and have a number of youth-related trials scheduled for this year in the U.S., which may ultimately result in a material loss.

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