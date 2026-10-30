Tech Giant Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Sees Strongest Single-Day Gains In Years

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI stocks issues a news and trading alert for Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN )

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is trending in today's market session after the company delivered better-than-expected second-quarter results that highlighted accelerating growth in its Amazon Web Services division and signaled that heavy investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure are beginning to pay

Amazon, Inc. announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and the market reacted, with the stock currently trading at 268.73 +33.23 (+14.11%) on volume of 73 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a morning high of $272.04.

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Excerpt from news -

Net sales increased 20% to $200.6 billion in the second quarter, compared with $167.7 billion in second quarter 2025. Excluding the $0.1 billion favorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 20% compared with second quarter 2025. North America segment sales increased 16% year-over-year to $116.2 billion. International segment sales increased 15% year-over-year to $42.2 billion. AWS segment sales increased 37% year-over-year to $42.2 billion. Operating income increased to $27.5 billion in the second quarter, compared with $19.2 billion in second quarter 2025. North America segment operating income was $9.1 billion, compared with $7.5 billion in second quarter 2025. International segment operating income was $1.7 billion, compared with $1.5 billion in second quarter 2025. AWS segment operating income was $16.6 billion, compared with $10.2 billion in second quarter 2025. Net income increased to $62.6 billion in the second quarter, or $5.75 per diluted share, compared with $18.2 billion, or $1.68 per diluted share, in second quarter 2025. Second quarter 2026 net income includes non-operating pre-tax other income of $53.4 billion, primarily from our investments in Anthropic. Operating cash flow increased 33% to $161.4 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $121.1 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Free cash flow decreased to an outflow of $7.6 billion for the trailing twelve months, driven primarily by a year-over-year increase of $66.1 billion in purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sales and incentives. This increase primarily reflects investments in artificial intelligence. This compares to free cash flow inflow of $18.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Some other highlights since the company's last earnings announcement include that Amazon:

Exceeded a $25 billion annual revenue run rate for AWS's AI business, growing triple-digit percentages year-over-year. Exceeded a $25 billion annual revenue run rate for its chips business, growing triple-digit percentages year-over-year. Continued gaining momentum with Trainium, with the two leading AI labs in the world, Anthropic and OpenAI, making multi-year, multi-gigawatt commitments; an increasing number of AI start-ups adopting Trainium, including unicorns like NEURA Robotics and Odyssey; and commitments from other startups like TwelveLabs, Decart, Poolside, Karakuri, Inc., Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc., NetoAI, and Splash Music, as well as larger companies like Uber and Pinterest. Released Graviton5 into general availability. Graviton delivers up to 30 to 40% better price-performance than comparable instances, and Graviton5 delivers up to 25% better compute performance than Graviton4. Graviton is used by 98% of the top 1,000 EC2 customers, revenue commitments have increased nearly 3x quarter-over-quarter, and Graviton5 is growing nearly 2x faster than Graviton4 did. Added 10+ fully managed foundation models to Amazon Bedrock, including OpenAI's GPT-5.6, Anthropic's Claude Opus 5, Google DeepMind's Gemma 4, and SpaceXAI's Grok 4.3. Amazon Bedrock provides the best selection of leading models, at superior performance, and with the governance and security controls that companies need, and it's continuing to grow quickly - hundreds of thousands of customers now use Bedrock, more customers were added in the last six months than in the first two years after launch, and customers spent more in Q2 than all prior quarters combined. Previewed AWS Continuum, which discovers, prioritizes, validates, and remediates code vulnerabilities. It starts by ingesting the backlog of vulnerabilities a team already has, and then leverages the new frontier models to run comprehensive scans. Continuum uses agents and each company's own business context to prioritize what matters, then validates vulnerabilities in a sandbox and recommends the fix. Added new capabilities to Bedrock AgentCore, which provides the building blocks that companies need to quickly and securely deploy and operate agents at scale. New capabilities include Payments (so agents can execute transactions autonomously), Web Search (to ground agents' knowledge without having to leave AWS), and Harness, which further speeds up how fast customers can stitch together all the infrastructure they need for their agents. Made Amazon Quick - an intelligent AI work companion that helps manage, search, and automate digital workloads across email, calendar, local or cloud files, and custom workflows - even more capable, adding autonomous agents that customers set up in plain language to run continuously in the background and carry out multi-step tasks; a personalized activity feed that pulls email, messages, calendar, and tasks into one prioritized view; and 16 new integrations, including Adobe, Moody's, and Snowflake. Quick manages across leading SaaS tools like Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Teams, and ServiceNow; enforces a company's existing access controls; and takes actions like scheduling meetings, drafting and sending email, updating a CRM record, building a dashboard, and more. Made its spec-drive coding agent, Kiro, available on iOS so developers can now kick off a new project, monitor progress, steer an agent, and interact with Kiro sessions from their phone, desktop, command line, and the web. Kiro is up to 50% more cost-effective than alternatives and tripled in usage quarter-over-quarter. Added new capabilities to AWS DevOps Agent, an always-available software operations teammate that helps developers ship software safely and reliably, including Release Management to perform readiness reviews of code changes and autonomously test releases to spot potential issues before they go live. Launched serverless infrastructure for agentic AI that scales on demand, including: Lambda MicroVMs, a new flavor of the popular AWS Lambda serverless compute service that not only offers instant start times with the ability to scale all the way up or down depending on demand, but also now provides a stateful runtime with sessions that can last up to 8 hours - ideal for long-running agent loops, multi-step pipelines, or persistent database engines. Next-generation OpenSearch Serverless, which gives agents fast access to search across massive volumes of data, scales capacity up to 20x faster than the previous generation, and offers up to 60% cost savings versus provisioning for peak. Purpose-built log analytics engine for Amazon OpenSearch Service, designed to keep pace with the vast increase in logs being produced by agentic workloads. It delivers up to 4x better price performance compared to the existing general-purpose engine, up to 2x higher data ingestion on the same hardware, and up to 2x faster analytical queries, while retaining up to 3x more data at the same cost - enabling teams to retain and analyze more observability data without choosing between insight and budget.

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