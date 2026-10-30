When Support Gives Way: Gold And Silver's Friday Showdown

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a go-to platform for big investing ideas including mining and precious metals stocks, features a gold and silver market analysis article from Anna Radomska.

Well, this isn't exactly the Friday precious metals bulls had in mind.

Gold has fallen below 4000, silver has broken through 5000 and after several sessions of persistent selling, both metals are approaching technical areas that could play a much bigger role in determining what happens next.

But here's the interesting part.

These aren't just two psychological price levels giving way.

Gold is confronting a rising support line that has accompanied its long-term upward move for years. Silver, meanwhile, has pushed through another of the technical barriers we'd been monitoring throughout its recent decline.

All this is happening just before the weekly candles are completed and creates a particularly interesting situation.

Will buyers finally defend the levels that matter? Or are sellers preparing to enter November with an even stronger technical advantage?

The answers could tell us considerably more than today's price changes alone.

Let's examine what makes these two markets worth watching.

AdvertisementGold (GC.F) - The Bears Reach a Long-Term Battleground

Gold bears certainly aren't slowing down.

Thursday's close below the black declining channel gave sellers another technical advantage and Friday's bearish opening gap at 4024-4031 provided the perfect opportunity to press their case.

The result? Gold plunged below 4000, broke through June's low at 3955, and continued toward a much more consequential support area.

But here's where the story gets particularly interesting.

Today's decline has not only fulfilled the downside projection based on the height of the black declining channel. It has also brought gold to the lower boundary of the red falling wedge and the long-term green rising trendline visible on the weekly chart.

Add the support area based on the October-November 2025 lows, near 3890, and suddenly we're looking at a technical battlefield that could influence gold's direction well beyond today's session.

And this is where Friday's closing prices become crucial.

If sellers secure daily and weekly closes below this support combination, the next downside objective could emerge around 3761-3785, where the weekly 50% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2024-February 2026 advance meets the daily 127.2% Fibonacci extension.

That's a rather uncomfortable prospect for gold bulls.

But what if buyers defend this critical area?

Closing above the support combination would prevent confirmation of the breakdown and give buyers another opportunity to stabilize. However, defending support isn't the same as regaining control.

For a more convincing bullish improvement, gold would need to recover 4000, close today's bearish gap at 4024-4031, and reclaim the lower boundary of the black declining channel. Until then, any rebound would remain vulnerable to renewed selling pressure.

Daily Takeaways: the 3890 neighborhood, reinforced by the red wedge's lower boundary, long-term rising trendline, and historical support, is the critical battlefield. Confirmed daily and weekly breakdowns would open the door toward 3761-3785. Holding support would offer relief, but reclaiming 4000, the 4024-4031 gap, and the black channel boundary is needed for meaningful bullish improvement.

Silver (SI.F) - The Bears Finally Break the Floor

Silver didn't just open weak today - it opened with yet another bearish gap at 5188-5238, giving sellers another push lower.

But the warning signs had been there for days.

As we discussed in yesterday's Premium Lab Note #246, buyers had repeatedly failed to close the October 23 bearish gap at 5466-5500 or reclaim the broken upper boundary of the red triangle. Thursday's decline to a new local low near 5202 only reinforced that weakness.

And Friday?

The bears finally broke the floor.

Sellers pushed through the psychological 5000 barrier and the lower boundary of the red triangle, reaching 4931.30 and moving beyond another of our previously discussed downside targets.

Now the question is how much further this decline could extend.

The first important support lies around 4870, where the weekly 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the April 2025-February 2026 upward move comes into focus. If that level fails to stop sellers, the next potential destinations are the daily 150% Fibonacci extension near 4837.05, followed by the 161.8% extension around 4690.41.

That's a demanding outlook for buyers, but they still have an opportunity to challenge it. What do we mean by that?

A strong recovery above 4990-5000 before today's close would reclaim both the psychological barrier and the lower boundary of the red triangle, invalidating the immediate breakdown. However, without that recovery, a confirmed daily and weekly breakdown would leave sellers with another important advantage heading into November.

Daily Takeaways: Friday's bearish gap at 5188-5238 has accompanied a decline below 5000 and the lower boundary of the red triangle. A confirmed breakdown would favor 4870, followed conditionally by 4837.05 and 4690.41. Bulls need to recover 4990-5000 before the close to undermine the immediate bearish scenario.

What About the Other Four Markets?

The dramatic developments in gold and silver are only part of this week's story.

Platinum has moved through another of our previously identified downside objectives, bringing a deeper Fibonacci support combination into focus. Palladium has also delivered another bearish projection and is now challenging a long-term support line - a development that could become especially important if the weekly breakdown is confirmed. Copper's recovery has run into trouble as buyers struggle to invalidate an earlier weekly bearish signal.

And the U.S. dollar?

After repeated failures at resistance, its buyers are fighting to prevent another deterioration in the short-term picture.

In today's complete Anna's Trading Lab Premium, we connect these developments with our earlier scenarios and examine the critical support, resistance, and confirmation levels across all six markets. You'll also find Friday's Cheat Sheet - a practical roadmap of the levels and scenarios worth monitoring when the markets reopen on Monday.

If you'd like to explore the full analysis and follow these market developments with us,I invite you to start your Premium free trial today. And if you're not yet receiving our free gold updates,you're welcome to join our free gold mailing list, too.

Final Thought - The Weekend Changes the Perspective

There's something useful about stepping away from the markets after a week like this.

During the trading day, every sharp move can feel like the most important development on the chart, but when we zoom out, a different picture sometimes emerges.

A trendline that has held for years, a support area that shaped an earlier rally or a price level that suddenly becomes the center of a much larger struggle. Those are the places where the next chapter often begins and with gold and silver approaching such important technical territory, there's plenty to be curious about when trading resumes.

Enjoy the weekend, keep the bigger picture in mind, and we'll see what Monday brings.

Anna

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