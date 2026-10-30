Qatar Calls For Women's Participation In Building Sustainable Peace

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has affirmed that women's participation should not remain merely a formal representation, but should be an actual, complete and pivotal participation in building sustainable peace.

This came in the statement delivered by Her Excellency the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani before the Security Council open discussion session on“Women, Peace and Security”, under the title "Women, Peace and Security in the Next Quarter-Century: Fulfilling the Promise through Implementation", at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She expressed Qatar's firm commitment to the plan related to women, peace and security, noting that this is embodied in its recognised diplomatic initiatives and efforts in the field of mediation, and its keenness to provide broader horizons for women to participate in dialogue and decision-making processes.

HE Sheikha Alya expressed Qatar's pride in its active membership in the Arab Women Mediators Network and its hosting of the third meeting of the Women, Peace and Security Working Group for the Arab States in January 2025, which stressed the importance of regional co-operation to enhance women's leadership of peace and security efforts.

She added that the effective implementation of commitments related to the Women, Peace and Security agenda requires a framework in which respect for the principles of international law, state sovereignty, and peaceful settlement of disputes prevails.

In this context, HE Sheikha Alya referred to the delicate circumstances that the Middle East region is going through because of their repercussions on peace, security, development, the lives of communities, including women and girls, and the economy and food and energy supplies at the regional and global levels.

Qatar stresses that dialogue is the only way to reach a sustainable solution to the crisis and end the escalation in the region, she pointed out, stressing the continuation of persistent efforts and its support for good offices in a way that serves the strengthening of regional security and stability, and achieves the interests of the people of the region and the world, including women and girls.

HE Sheikha Alya explained that crises and conflicts leave profound repercussions on women and girls.

Data and numbers contained in the latest report of the United Nations Secretary-General on Women, Peace and Security, she continued, show disturbing indicators, as they document a new record level in the number of conflicts around the world in 2025.

The report highlights the large number of women and girls who were killed and injured in the occupied Palestinian territories, as at least 38,000 women and girls were killed in Gaza between October 2023 and December 2025, with an emphasis on the fact that Palestinian women bear the greatest suffering as a result of serious Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

HE Sheikha Alya said that more than 25 years have passed since the adoption of the historic Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which represents an essential milestone to evaluate what was accomplished and review the disparity between ambitions and reality.

She added that Qatar reaffirms that the true measure of success is not in the number of pledges, but in making a tangible impact on the lives of women and girls in conflict areas.

sustainable peace mediation dialogue