Agronest Ventures Builds Sensor-Driven Climate-Smart Agriculture Infrastructure Across South Asia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 17, 2026 4:28 am - AgroNest Ventures is a Singapore-based agritech company using AI, sensors, drones, IoT, and geospatial intelligence to deliver climate-smart farming, improve productivity, promote sustainability, and expand financial inclusion.

Singapore / India - July 17, 2026- AgroNest Ventures Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-headquartered deep-tech agri-tech company, is scaling a sensor-driven, AI-powered, climate-smart agriculture platform** that helps farmers and ecosystem partners make better decisions about water, fertilizer, crop health, and risk across South Asia and other emerging markets. By integrating soil sensors, climate stations, drone-mounted cameras, and IoT devices into its Agro365 and AgroX platforms, AgroNest is turning farms into real-time data networks that can support productivity, sustainability, and financial inclusion. [startupsg]

AgroNest's public impact update states that its ecosystem has already reached 300,000+ farmers, covered 500+ crops, connected 40+ districts, expanded across 15+ states, and built 20+ B2B partnerships. These figures indicate that the company's sensor-led model is moving from pilot stage into scalable agricultural infrastructure.

Sensor intelligence at the heart of Agro365

At the center of AgroNest's platform is Agro365, an AI-powered agri-intelligence system that uses machine learning, satellite data, and IoT analytics to provide localized recommendations on fertilizer optimization, irrigation scheduling, pest management, and soil-health improvement.

- Soil sensors measure moisture, temperature, and nutrient levels (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium), enabling precise irrigation and fertilization decisions.

- Micro-climate sensors capture temperature, humidity, wind, and rainfall, allowing farmers to anticipate disease pressure and weather-driven stress. [issuewire]

- Crop and vegetation indices (including NDVI and multispectral imaging) derived from drones and satellite imagery help identify weak-growth zones, stress patches, and variability in crop performance.

- Flow and pressure sensors embedded in irrigation and spraying systems support precise control of water and input application.

AgroNest's own precision-farming communication emphasizes that“through soil sensors, micro-irrigation, and climate data, we deliver exactly what the crop needs, not a drop or nutrient more,” highlighting how sensors, AI, and automation converge to reduce waste and improve outcomes.

Drone-enabled field intelligence

AgroNest's innovation system includes drone-enabled field intelligence, combining aerial data capture with on-ground sensors to give farmers and partners a comprehensive view of their fields. Public product descriptions of AgroNest Drones highlight capabilities such as precision spraying, crop monitoring, mapping, surveying, seeding, and field imaging.

In practice, this means:

- Drone-mounted multispectral cameras generate NDVI and other indices to map crop vigor and stress zones.

- High-resolution RGB and multispectral imagery support early detection of pest and disease outbreaks.

- Aerial mapping helps segment fields into management zones for targeted treatment.

By coordinating precision drone telemetry with farm-level sensors and cloud analytics, AgroNest's system moves agriculture from manual scouting and experience-based guesses to data-led, spatially aware decision-making.

Sensor data as fuel for financial inclusion

Beyond agronomy, AgroNest uses sensor and farm data to support **financial inclusion** through its AI-based credit scoring platform, AgroX. AgroX analyzes farm performance, weather patterns, and transaction histories to help lenders evaluate farmers who lack conventional credit records.

While detailed scoring models are not public, the strategic logic is clear: sensor-derived indicators of crop health, productivity trends, and resource efficiency become part of a broader data set that can be used to reduce information asymmetry between farmers and financial institutions. In South Asia's smallholder-dominated landscape, this approach helps transform farm performance into a credible signal for financing.

ESG: Measuring sustainability in the field

AgroNest's ESG story is strongly embedded in its sensor strategy. The company's launch material for Agro365 states that the platform aims to reduce fertilizer and water wastage by up to 40% while tracking carbon footprint, soil regeneration, and biodiversity improvement through sustainability dashboards. Sensors and remote sensing data support:

- Environmental impact monitoring- tracking water use, chemical input intensity, and soil-health indicators over time.

- Climate resilience metrics - capturing weather and micro-climate data to support adaptive farming practices.

- Soil and ecosystem health analytics - integrating soil and vegetation indices into long-term regeneration strategies.

This makes AgroNest's ESG narrative more credible because environmental performance is derived from operational data rather than purely from high-level commitments.

Product lines powered by sensors

AgroNest's sensor-enabled product and ecosystem stack includes:

- Agro365 - AI agronomy and decision support built on sensor, satellite, and field data.

- AgroNest Drones - AI-powered agricultural drone solutions for precision spraying, monitoring, mapping, and imaging.

- IoT farm networks- integrated soil, climate, and flow sensors connected to cloud dashboards and analytics.

- AgroX - AI credit scoring system using farm performance and contextual data for financial inclusion.

- Sustainability dashboards - ESG and climate-smart reporting based on resource-use and field-performance data.

Together, these products form a sensor-to-decision-to-finance pipeline that is especially relevant for emerging markets looking to modernize agriculture at scale.

Founder spotlight

AgroNest Ventures was founded in 2024 by Sandeep Tripathi and Trapti Tripathi, who are both listed as directors and key leaders in public company records. Public profiles identify Sandeep Tripathi as **Founder and CTO** and Trapti Tripathi as Co-Founder and CEO, with both leaders positioned around deep-tech, sustainability, and social impact.

Media interviews describe Sandeep as a“farmer-first tech innovator” focused on bridging AI, IoT, and precision agriculture with smallholder realities, while Trapti is highlighted as a women entrepreneur and sustainability champion driving the company's mission and scale. Their joint vision places AgroNest at the intersection of technology, climate resilience, and rural development.



Singapore hub, South Asia core

AgroNest's Singapore entity, AgroNest Ventures Pte. Ltd., is registered at 1 North Bridge Road, #08-08, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094 and listed as a live company with ACRA.

- Regional governance and investor-facing structure.

- Cross-border partnerships and scaling across Asian markets.

- Integration of Singapore's financial and regulatory strengths with on-ground execution in India and other emerging markets.(

From this base, AgroNest coordinates sensor-rich pilots and deployments in India and prepares to expand into other geographies such as Vietnam and Kenya, as mentioned in earlier product narratives.

About AgroNest Ventures

AgroNest Ventures Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based, AI-first, deep-tech agri-startup building proprietary AI, IoT, geospatial intelligence, drone, and climate-tech platforms for sustainable agriculture. Founded in 2024 by Sandeep Tripathi and Trapti Tripathi, the company is dedicated to empowering farmers, fostering agri-entrepreneurship, and building a resilient, tech-driven future for food and farming across South Asia and emerging markets.

Website:

Singapore address: AgroNest Ventures Pte. Ltd., 1 North Bridge Road, #08-08, High Street Centre, Singapore 179094

Email: [email protected]