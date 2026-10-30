Futures Margin Explained: Initial, Maintenance & Calls
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content">Margin is the first concept every futures trader needs to understand, because it answers two critical questions: how much money you need to control one contract, and how much you can lose when the market moves against you.Margin in futures trading is a good-faith performance bond, not borrowed money. It is the deposit you post with your broker to open and hold a position, and it represents only a fraction of the contract's full notional value. That small deposit is what creates leverage, amplifying both potential profits and potential losses.In this guide, we explain in plain English how margin works in the US futures market: the difference between initial and maintenance margin, how daily mark-to-market and margin calls work, how margin relates to leverage, and how exchanges and regulators such as the CFTC, NFA, and CME Group fit into the picture Is Margin in Futures Trading?Margin in futures trading is the amount a trader deposits with a broker or Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) to open and maintain a futures position. Also known as a good-faith performance bond, margin is collateral that ensures you can cover potential losses on your trade. It is not a loan, not a trading fee, and it does not give you ownership of the underlying asset. Instead, margin allows you to control a contract with a notional value that is significantly larger than your deposit - for example, a micro E-mini S&P 500 contract with a five-figure notional value may require only a few thousand dollars in margin - which is why futures are both capital-efficient and risky.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Initial Margin vs Maintenance Margin - The MechanicsInitial margin is the good-faith deposit made before opening a futures contract. This must be sent to the broker before a trade contract is established. The $1,000 mentioned in the previous instance is the initial margin.When the position is created, the trader is required to service this margin as the market fluctuates. The trading platform establishes a maintenance margin. The maintenance margin is the threshold amount required for a futures contract position to remain valid. That is, a trader's account equity must not fall below the maintenance margin.The maintenance margin is usually 90% of the initial margin (85-90% and may vary by broker; always verify your position's margins). Where this is the case, for a $1,000 initial deposit, the initial margin is $1,000 while the maintenance margin is $900. As the market moves, margins fluctuate. For a losing trade, the losses are deducted from your margins. Once the account falls below the maintenance margin, the trader must add more funds to restore the position. For instance, if you incur a $120 loss on your initial $1,000 margin, your account's equity falls to $880, below the $900 maintenance margin, and the clearinghouse will require additional funds to bring your account back to $1,000 minimums vs broker "house" marginsThe final margin on your position may differ significantly from the values set by clearinghouses such as CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) and ICE (Intercontinental Exchange). Clearinghouses set the base margin; however, brokers often impose stricter margins, known as the "house" margin. House margins are usually above the exchange minimum and are a form of risk control. House margins reduce the notional value:margin ratio to protect both the broker and the client Is a Margin Call - and What Happens If You Can't Meet It?A margin call is the notice a broker sends to a trader when their account equity falls below the maintenance margin, requiring them to restore their margin by depositing more funds or reducing their position.When in a losing trade, the running losses are progressively deducted from your account's equity (margin). To continue holding a position, a trader must ensure that the account equity does not go below the maintenance margin. When this happens, the broker issues a margin call, and the trader is expected to respond immediately, otherwise they risk being liquidated. Most brokers issue a single margin call and liquidate the position if the trader fails to respond.When a margin call is issued, a trader can salvage their account by: Depositing enough funds to cover the deficit and restore the account to the initial margin. Reducing their position to lower the notional value:margin value ratio and slow the losses.Failure to satisfy a margin call triggers a risk-mitigation process by the broker, which may lead to:
- Forced Liquidation: The broker may unilaterally close open positions without additional warning to curb exposure. Post-Call Loss Accumulation: During periods of high volatility, rapid price drops or slippage can cause losses to compound as liquidation orders execute. Unsecured Debt (Deficit Balance): If losses exceed the initial deposit, the broker seizes the initial deposit and bills the trader for the remaining negative balance.
- Their margin is $1,000. The notional value is $10,000. The leverage is 10X (10,000 / 1,000), or a 10% margin.
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