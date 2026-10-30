Brazil's Exports To Algeria Rise In 2026

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian exports to Algeria are up 6.9% so far this year, totaling USD 1.8 billion, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the(ABCC ). Imports, meanwhile, are down 15.6%, totaling USD 830.9 million.

The total trade volume, comprising exports and imports, is down 1.4% so far this year, at USD 2.6 billion, while Brazil has a trade surplus of USD 969 million, up 38.5%. In September, exports rose 15% to USD 173.1 million, while imports increased 144.6% year on year to USD 102.1 million.

Brazil's main exports to Algeria so far this year were soybeans, sugar, iron ore, corn, chilled beef, soybean oil, peanuts and engines. Algeria's main exports to Brazil were crude oil, nitrogen fertilizers, refined petroleum products and natural calcium phosphates.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto/AFP

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