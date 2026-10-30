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Brazil's Exports To Algeria Rise In 2026


Date: 2026-10-30 11:13:48

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian exports to Algeria are up 6.9% so far this year, totaling USD 1.8 billion, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ). Imports, meanwhile, are down 15.6%, totaling USD 830.9 million.

The total trade volume, comprising exports and imports, is down 1.4% so far this year, at USD 2.6 billion, while Brazil has a trade surplus of USD 969 million, up 38.5%. In September, exports rose 15% to USD 173.1 million, while imports increased 144.6% year on year to USD 102.1 million.

Brazil's main exports to Algeria so far this year were soybeans, sugar, iron ore, corn, chilled beef, soybean oil, peanuts and engines. Algeria's main exports to Brazil were crude oil, nitrogen fertilizers, refined petroleum products and natural calcium phosphates.

Read more:
Algeria opens market to Brazil's distillers grains
IMF recommends economic diversification in Algeria

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Billal Bensalem/NurPhoto/AFP

The post Brazil's exports to Algeria rise in 2026 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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