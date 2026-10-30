Jungheinrich And Automha Partner On Warehouse Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Jungheinrich and Italian warehouse automation and intralogistics specialist Automha are entering into a strategic partnership. Together, the two companies have developed a two-way pallet shuttle for high-density pallet storage.

The solution combines Automha's shuttle expertise with Jungheinrich's strengths in system integration, software and lifecycle services.

The aim is to provide companies with an economically viable entry point into warehouse automation while creating a development path towards more advanced automation in existing facilities.

Shuttle technology gains importance

Many companies face the challenge of increasing material flow performance without fundamentally modifying existing buildings or infrastructure. At the same time, requirements for space utilisation, productivity and process reliability continue to grow.

Shuttle systems address these challenges and are therefore becoming increasingly important. The two-way shuttle jointly developed with Automha, the UP-Carrier GTJ, is designed to meet precisely these needs.

The solution has been specifically developed as an entry point into warehouse automation. It can be integrated into existing warehouse environments and increases storage density without requiring major structural changes.

Initially, pallet transport continues to be handled by industrial trucks. As operational requirements evolve and automation levels increase, transport processes can subsequently be automated. This creates a clear migration path from manually supported operations to a fully automated material flow.

From brownfield warehouses to integrated automation

The strategic significance of the partnership extends far beyond the shuttle itself. Through the close collaboration between Automha and Jungheinrich, customers benefit from a solution in which shuttle technology, racking systems, conveying technology, software integration and service are optimally coordinated.

This enables projects to be planned more quickly, implemented more efficiently and supported throughout their entire lifecycle by a single partner.

The solution can be integrated into existing IT and warehouse environments and, if required, expanded with additional automation technologies such as Jungheinrich Mobile Robots.

With this offering, Jungheinrich expands its shuttle portfolio with a solution that provides an economical entry into automation while supporting customers across different stages of warehouse development, from existing warehouses to fully automated, high-density pallet storage systems.

Dr Tobias Harzer, chief automation officer at Jungheinrich, says:“Not every company begins its automation journey with a fully automated warehouse. What matters is a development path that leverages existing infrastructure while opening the door to further automation.

“With this solution, customers can start where they are today, gradually develop their material flows and align investments with the growth of their business.”

Strategic addition to the shuttle portfolio

The cooperation with Automha forms part of Jungheinrich's technology-agnostic integration approach. Depending on customer requirements, Jungheinrich combines its own technologies with selected partner solutions to create end-to-end automation systems.

While four-way shuttles, such as those offered by partner Movu Robotics, are primarily deployed in fully automated high-performance pallet warehouses, the solution developed together with Automha addresses applications in existing warehouse environments and customers seeking a gradual entry into automation.

The shuttle was developed from concept to market readiness within nine months. Today, the solution is already deployed in more than 200 projects across over 25 countries.

Gianni Togni, VP sales and marketing of Automha, says:“This partnership demonstrates how specialised shuttle technology and global integration expertise complement each other.

“Together, we are creating solutions that enable companies to modernise their warehouses in a targeted way and make more efficient use of their existing infrastructure.”

With Automha, Jungheinrich further strengthens its position as a system integrator supporting customers throughout their entire automation journey, from the first automation step in brownfield warehouses to fully integrated material flow systems.