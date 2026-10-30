Aurora Targets 30,000 Driverless Trucks By 2030

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Aurora Innovation says it is aiming to have more than 30,000 driverless trucks in operation by 2030, as the autonomous trucking company looks to expand its commercial operations in the United States.

The company outlined the target at its 2026 Analyst and Investor Day in Dallas, where it also offered attendees driverless passenger rides in trucks operating on part of its Dallas-to-Houston commercial route.

Aurora says it expects to finish 2026 with 200 driverless trucks operating through its Transport as a Service agreements. The company also said logistics company Hirschbach intends to own and operate 500 autonomous trucks under a Driver as a Service agreement, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2027.

Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, said:“Transformative technologies develop for years before reaching a decisive commercial inflection point – Aurora has arrived at that moment.

“We have emerged from the building phase and are revolutionizing how goods move, unlocking safety benefits, and creating immense economic value across the freight ecosystem.”

Aurora says trucks using its autonomous driving system have completed more than 500,000 driverless miles since commercial operations began. Trucks operating for customers including McLane and Werner are averaging an annualized rate of more than 225,000 miles a year, according to the company.

The company is also increasing production of its autonomous driving hardware. Roush has begun volume upfitting and is targeting production of 20 trucks a week.

Aurora's technology is currently fitted to International LT Series trucks and integrated into the Volvo VNL Autonomous. The company is also working with PACCAR on integrating a future generation of its autonomous driving hardware into PACCAR trucks.

By 2030, Aurora is targeting more than 30,000 driverless trucks in operation and says the fleet could generate several billion dollars in revenue.

David Maday, CFO of Aurora, said:“We have the enablers to drive real market growth. This momentum puts us firmly on the path to profitability.”