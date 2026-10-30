Maximo Robotics Completes 300,000 Autonomous Construction Tasks

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Maximo Robotics, a physical-AI platform company focused on autonomous construction robotics, has announced that its US-made robotics systems have completed more than 300,000 construction tasks under performance-based robotics-as-a-service contracts.

Crew members working alongside Max 4.0 systems have delivered 2.5 times their manual installation rates per person per shift hour.

This improved productivity is helping electricity companies meet skyrocketing demand for energy in a labor-constrained construction market, which could see a shortfall of more than 450,000 jobs in the United States by 2027 according to a recent study by the Associated Builders and Contractors.

Maximo Robotics operates under a performance-based robotics-as-a-service model in which customers pay per task completed.

With more than 300,000 tasks delivered and a 10x late-stage pipeline lined up for 2027, the company is building one of the largest deployed physical-AI platforms for autonomous construction and critical infrastructure projects in North America.

Current projects span six large Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors, multiple project owners, and sites across California, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, New York, Texas, and Washington – positioning Maximo Robotics to build one of North America's largest deployed physical-AI construction platforms.

One such EPC, Primoris Services Corporation's Renewables business, played an active role in advancing Maximo's use in utility-scale solar construction, integrating the technology into field operations and helping prove its capabilities at scale.

Matt Tetrault, president of Primoris' Renewables business, says:“The future of solar construction depends on bringing together the experience of our people and new technology.

“Close collaboration between our craft professionals, project leadership, and the Maximo team has allowed for the refinement and advancement of the technology in real time, turning field experience into practical improvements in installation performance, safety, and workflow integration.”

EPC customers pay per task completed, tying Maximo Robotics revenue directly to installation throughput. Tasks completed to date include the autonomous, millimeter-precision placement of heavy utility-scale solar modules, with contract expansion options including module attachment and field logistics.

Chris Shelton, CEO of Maximo Robotics, says:“Construction customers depend on safe, productive crews and dependable execution for their clients.

“Utility-scale solar has been a great starting point for our physical-AI solutions where customers can measure the results in demanding field conditions alongside professional construction crew members for a joint outcome.

“We are now focused on expanding deployments, improving end-to-end service dependability, and extending our offerings in solar and into adjacent construction domains.”

Developed through years of real-world experience, Max 4.0 combines proprietary AI models, robotics hardware and operational intelligence into a closed-loop learning system.

Every completed task generates proprietary deployment data that improves future deployments, creating a growing data and performance advantage across the platform.

Cortex: Vision and planning models for construction tasks and mobility, purpose-built for physical-AI applications in construction. These models enable robots to perceive, plan, and act in dynamic field environments and represent the intelligence layer of Maximo's autonomous robotics platform. Form: A growing family of fit-for-purpose robotics and tooling, engineered for demanding construction environments, including extended, multi-shift operation, where we integrate Cortex models. IQ: A service performance management platform with a continuous training loop for Cortex, providing fleet intelligence, deployment analytics and operational feedback loops that improve system performance over time.

Together, these proprietary components create an autonomous robotics platform that brings factory-like production management, industrial AI, and scalable automation to construction environments.

This architecture is designed to enable Maximo Robotics to expand from individual construction tasks in solar today into broader domains with similar needs in pick and place, feeding and attaching, site logistics, and clean up.