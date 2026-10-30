Why Automated Cells Are Bringing Inspection Onto The Shop Floor

Factories installed 542,000 industrial robots in 2024, more than double the number a decade earlier, according to the International Federation of Robotics. As cells run longer and with fewer people, many manufacturers are moving coordinate measuring machines closer to production so parts are checked within minutes of machining. Temperature is the main challenge on the floor, since 20 °C has been the reference temperature for industrial length measurement since 1931. Shared data standards such as MTConnect make it easier for robots and inspection equipment to work as one cell.

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) " itemprop="text"> Key Points

For decades, the coordinate measuring machine lived in a quiet, climate-controlled room down the hall from production. Parts were carried in on a cart, measured in a queue and sent back with a report, sometimes hours later.

As automated cells take on more of the machining work, that walk to the lab is starting to look like the slowest step in the process.

Bringing inspection to the cell does not always require a brand-new machine. Many shops start with refurbished used CMM equipment, and CMMXYZ, an independent measurement solutions provider based in Mississauga, Ontario, restores each unit through a 31-point inspection and completes final calibration on the customer's own floor.

More Robots, More Parts to Check

Automation on the factory floor keeps growing. The International Federation of Robotics reported 542,000 industrial robot installations in 2024, more than double the number recorded ten years earlier, with the global operational stock reaching about 4.66 million units.

In the Americas, installations reached 50,100 units, including 34,200 in the United States and 3,800 in Canada. Each of those robots tends to feed machines that run longer shifts with less supervision, which means more parts arriving at inspection in a shorter time.

Why the Lab Becomes a Bottleneck

A cell that runs through the night can produce a full batch before anyone carries the first part to the measurement room. If a tool wears or an offset drifts, every part made while waiting for the report may need rework.

Placing a CMM beside the cell shortens that feedback loop considerably. The first part off a new setup can be measured right away, and a robot can load sample parts on a schedule so the operator sees trends long before they turn into scrap.

Temperature is the Real Challenge

The measurement room exists for a good reason. As Ted Doiron of the National Institute of Standards and Technology explains, 20 °C was adopted as the reference temperature for industrial length measurement in 1931, and a part's dimensions change with temperature because of thermal expansion.

Shop floors rarely sit at a steady 20 °C, so floor-ready CMMs rely on temperature sensors and compensation to correct for the environment. Giving freshly machined parts a short time to stabilize before they are measured also helps the readings stay consistent.

Getting Machines to Speak the Same Language

An inspection station only adds value to a cell when its results reach the machines and people who need them. The OPC Foundation describes MTConnect as a standard that lets manufacturing equipment, including machine tools and robots, provide data based on a common set of semantic definitions.

With a shared vocabulary, a cell controller can read a measurement result and decide whether to adjust an offset or keep running. That kind of closed loop is where much of the value of on-floor inspection shows up.

Choosing the Right Machine for the Floor

Not every CMM is built for life beside a machining center. Shop-floor models are designed to tolerate temperature swings and vibration, while bridge machines in controlled rooms remain the best choice for the tightest tolerances.

Many manufacturers end up with both, using a CMM at the cell for fast process checks and a lab machine for first article inspection and final audits. Refurbished equipment can make that two-tier setup far more affordable.

Inspection that Keeps Pace with Production

Automated cells are changing where quality work happens. With well-placed machines and connected data, manufacturers can catch variation early and keep their cells running with confidence around the clock.

Main image courtesy of Magnific