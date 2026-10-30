Jerry Saltz And Roberta Smith's Folk Art For Sale In Connecticut

MENAFN - USA Art News) A selection of folk art works previously owned by art criticsandis now available for purchase at a pop-up shop in Cornwall, Connecticut. The sale features approximately a dozen pieces from the couple's former summer home, including

The pop-up, named the Cornwall Whale, is housed in a 19th-century schoolhouse and is the initiative of interior designer Lindsay Stadig, who operates an art and antiques business called Future Hermit. Stadig was connected with Saltz and Smith by a mutual acquaintance as they were clearing out their long-term summer residence in Kent.

“I've been a fan of their work for years, so I was tickled to get the opportunity,” Stadig stated in a video call, adding,“They obviously have great taste.”

Saltz confirmed the couple was“giving stuff away” due to space limitations in their small New York apartment, noting the“bittersweet” downsizing followed their landlord's request to vacate the house they had rented for years. He expressed enthusiasm for the works finding new homes, saying,“I love those paintings!”

Saltz explained he developed a passion for folk art 15 years ago, acquiring an estimated 50 pieces from secondhand shops and flea markets. He focused on items priced under $25, specifically avoiding works depicting clowns or dogs, which he found“too common” or“inevitably sentimental.”

The paintings at the Cornwall Whale primarily feature primitive landscapes and atmospheric ship scenes, most of which are unsigned and undated. Stadig opted not to disclose the sale prices. These pieces align with the shop's“witchcore” aesthetic, which Stadig, a former window-styler for Barneys, described as an appreciation for“handmade things that are unusual, evocative, and gorgeous.”

Beyond the Saltz and Smith collection, the shop offers a diverse array of crafts, design objects, and objets d'art from local artists. Featured creators include potter Barbara Ensor with her marbleized-effect ceramics, Laura Taylor with geometric tramp-art-style vessels, and sculptor Amy Mellen, who creates works using the ancient Italian scagliola technique to mimic marble. Stadig's own letterpress creations are also available, alongside other paper ephemera.

The Cornwall Whale is open on Saturdays and by appointment through December, described by Stadig as“just a holiday thing.” The current iteration builds on a previous pop-up from last year. Ten percent of the proceeds are donated to the community library nonprofit that owns the building. Cornwall, a village of under 2,000 residents located about 100 miles from New York City, is known for its creative community, attracting artists such as Sam McKinniss, Nicole Eisenman, and Laurie Simmons, who recently visited the shop.

Source: Artnet News