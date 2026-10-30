New Edward Hopper Biography Out Now, Plus Merz Show And Georgia Museum Opening
Separately, the Kvareli Foundation for Contemporary Art, a new private museum in Georgia, is set to open its doors this weekend on November 2. Alexander Morrison, digital editor at The Art Newspaper, spoke with Nino Sulkhanishvili, the creative director, about the new institution.
This week's highlighted artwork is Marisa Merz's E il naufragar m'è dolce in questo mare (1980). This installation is central to an exhibition at the Castello di Rivoli in Turin, Italy. This show is one of three presentations across Turin commemorating the 100th anniversary of Merz's birth and runs until April 4, 2027. Ben Luke interviewed Marianna Vecellio, co-curator of the Castello di Rivoli exhibition, for this segment. The other Merz exhibitions in Turin are at Fondazione Merz and GAM.We previously reported:
Painter Scott Kahn, whose atmospheric landscapes recently showed at David Zwirner, gained recognition following a correspondence with Matthew Wong.
Source: The Art Newspaper
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