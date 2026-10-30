Ukraine Charges Russian General In Absentia For Skovoroda Museum Missile Strike
According to the prosecutor general, the lieutenant general was aware that the target was“not a military target but a monument of Ukrainian culture,” yet still issued the“combat order to destroy it.” The museum is dedicated to Hryhoriy Skovoroda, an 18th-century philosopher influenced by the Socratic method, and was located in the estate where he spent his final years and died in 1794.
This institution is one of many cultural sites that have been damaged or destroyed since the 2022 invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attack at the time, stating,“Last night, the Russian army deployed one of its missiles to destroy the Hryhorii Skovoroda Museum in Kharkiv Region. A missile, to destroy a museum.” Russia has consistently targeted Ukraine's cultural heritage throughout the full-scale conflict. Data collected by the Culture Ministry indicates that as of September 2026, 2,161 cultural heritage sites and 2,665 cultural institutions in Ukraine have sustained damage or been destroyed.
Source: ARTnews
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