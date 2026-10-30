Investornewsbreaks Market Street Capital Inc. Brings Capital Markets Expertise To Healthcare Financing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Market Street was featured in an article that highlights its capital markets and financial advisory services for middle-market healthcare companies navigating reimbursement uncertainty, industry consolidation, heightened compliance scrutiny and increasingly selective investors. With potential Medicare laboratory reimbursement cuts beginning in 2027, lenders and private equity sponsors are placing greater emphasis on revenue diversification, payer relationships, regulatory compliance and sustainable cash flow when evaluating financing and acquisition opportunities. Market Street supports healthcare businesses through debt financing, private equity raises, mergers and acquisitions, valuation and strategic advisory services, connecting clients with banks, private credit funds, institutional investors and other potential capital sources. With more than $3 billion in completed transactions and a network of over 8,000 investors and financial institutions, the firm provides advisory capabilities intended to help middle-market operators navigate complex financing decisions and growth opportunities.

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