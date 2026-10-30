Rockbreaks Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) Strengthens Portfolio With Emergent Metals Acquisition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) and may include paid advertising.

Lahontan Gold (TSX.V: LG) (OTCQB: LGCXF) was featured in a recent article that discussed expansion of its Nevada gold and silver portfolio through a definitive agreement to acquire Emergent Metals Corp., which would consolidate its ownership of the West Santa Fe property, eliminate royalty obligations on West Santa Fe and 27 adjacent York claims, and add the strategically located New York Canyon project. The transaction would increase Lahontan's Walker Lane land package to more than 93 square kilometers as gold prices remain historically elevated, driven by central bank purchases, investment demand and geopolitical uncertainty. The company's flagship Santa Fe Mine project previously produced 359,202 ounces of gold and 702,067 ounces of silver and currently hosts indicated resources of 1.195 million gold-equivalent ounces and inferred resources of 1.19 million gold-equivalent ounces. Lahontan's 2026 objectives include advancing permitting toward targeted construction in 2027 and drilling at West Santa Fe toward a maiden resource estimate by year-end. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's regional position and support its plans to advance its Nevada projects toward potential production.

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About Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold is a Nevada-focused mine development company advancing a portfolio of four gold and silver projects in mining-friendly Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. The company's primary focus is the restart of its flagship, the 28.3 km2 Santa Fe Mine project, with a targeted return to production in 2027. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGCXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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