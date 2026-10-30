5 Factors That Could Reverse The Current Crypto Winter

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin has struggled to regain momentum after reaching a record high of $126,200 last October. Since then, the largest cryptocurrency and much of the digital asset market have experienced a prolonged downturn. Although prices briefly recovered between March and May 2026, Bitcoin has slipped below $69,000, a level previously associated with its 2019-2021 rally.

For crypto market actors like Bullish (NYSE: BLSH), the macroeconomic picture will be a subject of close analysis to get early signals pointing to a revival in the fortunes of major cryptos like...

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