Cryptonewsbreaks Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) Evaluating Potential Acquisition Of AI Financial Unit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Perpetuals (NASDAQ: PDC) announced that it has signed a non-binding term sheet to explore the potential acquisition of Alt5 Sigma Canada Inc., a profitable subsidiary of AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: AIFC). The company said it is conducting due diligence and has not made any decisions regarding the proposed transaction.

Perpetuals said it is evaluating whether the potential acquisition could support its growth strategy and complement its product roadmap.

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About Perpetuals

Perpetuals Ltd (NASDAQ: PDC) is a fintech company developing AI-powered trading products and prediction markets, with a global footprint across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its mission is to reduce risk by empowering retail users with intuitive, secure, and efficient trading experiences across multiple asset classes.

Perpetuals's proprietary trading platform, Kronos X, combines advanced AI and data analysis. The technology is trained on billions of trades, monitors market activity in real time, identifies patterns for trading and risk decisions, and provides multi-asset coverage with self‐clearing blockchain-based settlement. The company's licensed European Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) infrastructure and Kronos X multi‐asset exchange platform operate with full MiFID II, MiCA, DORA, and EMIR compliance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PDC are available in the company's newsroom at

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