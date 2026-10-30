Cryptonewsbreaks Ethtoronto 2026 To Advance Collaboration Across Web3 And AI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Autheo will present the 5th Annual ETHToronto on July 22, 2026, as part of Canada Crypto Week, bringing together developers, founders, and innovators for technical discussions, expert panels, and networking focused on the future of Web3 and AI. The event will feature a Whitepaper Reading Club, presentations from industry leaders representing organizations including Autheo, Arbitrum, Animoca Brands, Ethereum Foundation, and others, followed by the Devs & Bevs networking event. Autheo, a Layer-0 Operating System with an integrated Layer-1 blockchain, is ETHToronto's top sponsor, supporting the builders and developers driving the next generation of Web3.

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About ETHToronto

ETHToronto is an annual gathering of developers, founders, and innovators building the future of Web3. Held as part of Canada Crypto Week, the event brings together the builder community through technical discussions, networking opportunities, and collaborative learning in the city where Ethereum was born.

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