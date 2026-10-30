Cryptonewsbreaks Hands-On Web3 Experiences To Take Center Stage At Blockchain Futurist Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist Conference returns to Toronto at Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana on July 21-22, 2026, showcasing an immersive future world where attendees can experience real-world Web3 and AI applications firsthand. The event will feature interactive attractions including an NFT gallery, play-to-earn gaming, virtual reality experiences, blockchain-powered voting, cryptocurrency payments, metaverse exhibits, and gamified attendee engagement. Canadian startups and industry partners will showcase practical blockchain use cases spanning finance, travel, communications, and digital ownership, while organizers aim to demonstrate how emerging technologies can reshape the way people create, transact, and connect. Conference founder Tracy Leparulo said the event serves as a testing ground for innovation, helping accelerate broader adoption of Web3 technologies through hands-on experiences.

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About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest Web3 and AI event. More than a traditional conference, Futurist creates a future world within a conference-showcasing how emerging technologies can transform the way people interact, transact, create, and connect. The event brings together thousands of attendees each year to experience the future firsthand.

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