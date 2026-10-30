420 With CNW - Senate Democrats Introduce Bill To Legalize Marijuana Federally

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A group of Senate Democrats has renewed its push to remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances, taking a broader approach than the Trump administration's ongoing effort to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug.

Whether or not this latest effort succeeds in changing the federal status of marijuana remains to be seen, and businesses like Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) will be watching any progress that the bill makes through...

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