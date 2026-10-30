More US Automakers Abandon Their EV Plans

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) With more American automakers phasing down their electric vehicle production ambitions, America's fledgling battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector is contracting at a notable pace. The early years of EV production in the country were filled with hope for the industry's future, largely driven by Tesla and its game-changing electric Roadster. However, merely 2 decades after Tesla kickstarted the modern electric vehicle race, American firms are bowing out of the burgeoning industry.

The onus is now on EV industry participants like Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) to find innovative ways to...

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