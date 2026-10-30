Miningnewsbreaks REV Exploration Corp. (TSX.V: REVX) (OTCID: REVFF) Identifies Elevated Helium Concentrations At Aden Dome, Holds Stake In MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) REV (TSX.V: REVX) (OTCID: REVFF) announced the identification of highly elevated helium concentrations across multiple geological horizons during its maiden drilling program at the Aden Dome Property along the Alberta-Montana border. Geophysical logs also indicated exceptional reservoir properties, supporting the potential for a new helium discovery in the Sweet Grass Corridor. The company has contracted a service rig to begin evaluating the identified zones during the week of Nov. 2, 2026, with testing focused on pressure, reservoir quality, gas composition and potential deliverability. Drilling also encountered a strong natural hydrogen show in the basement complex near the Basal Cambrian Sandstone Formation.

The results suggest helium migration and accumulation across multiple geological horizons, expanding potential targets for future exploration and development. REV expects the findings to help refine drilling targets at its nearby West Butte Project in Montana, approximately 20 miles west-southwest of Aden Dome, where it is preparing for its first drilling program. The company also highlighted the U.S. Department of Energy's Oct. 23, 2026, designation of helium as a critical material, citing its importance to semiconductor manufacturing, leak detection and quantum computing. REV's portfolio includes approximately 10,600 acres of oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana, additional leases in Alberta and an equity stake of 6 million shares in MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF).

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About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 10,600 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta–Montana border, including the Aden Dome Project. REV also owns 6 million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF) and 12.4 million shares of Major Gold Corp., a private company that is pursuing a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

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