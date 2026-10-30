Networknewsbreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Builds Broader Public Safety Platform Around Integrated Solutions

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is expanding its public safety technology strategy by connecting remote restraint, scenario-based training, evidence management and emerging threat-detection systems into a more integrated offering. Its portfolio includes the BolaWrap 150 restraint device, WRAP Reality virtual reality training simulator and WrapShield platform, which initially focuses on detecting and responding to unmanned aircraft threats. The company recently appointed veteran law enforcement instructor John“Chappy” Chapman as vice president of Training and Missions to oversee a planned four-level instructor credentialing framework, digital learning expansion and broader adoption of its Non-Lethal Response doctrine. WRAP is also developing Wraptor MX, a multi-shot restraint platform, and exploring additional counter-drone capabilities.

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About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations. WRAP's complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap(R) 150 device, Wrap Reality(R) immersive training platform, WrapVision(TM) body-worn camera system, WrapTactics(TM) training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which support the company's mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.

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