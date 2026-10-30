Madagascar Looks To Qatar To Power Its Industrial Ambitions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Madagascar is seeking to strengthen economic ties with Qatar as part of its efforts to expand industrial capacity, improve energy supply and increase the value generated from its natural resources.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Madagascar's Minister of Industrialization and Private Sector Development, H E Ny Riana Nampoina Raharimanjato, said the country was engaging with Qatari public and private sector organisations to explore investment opportunities and establish long-term economic partnerships.

The Malagasy delegation held discussions with Qatar Foundation and other representatives from the public and private sectors during the recently concluded World Investment Forum in Doha. The meetings, the Minister said, provided an opportunity to identify areas of mutual interest and explore potential avenues for cooperation.

Reliable electricity supply remains a key priority for Madagascar, where energy constraints pose challenges to industrial expansion and business development.

The Minister said investment and technology transfer in the energy sector would be essential to increasing electricity supply and supporting the country's broader industrial ambitions.

“We are working to expand Madagascar's electricity supply to better serve our population and support the country's industrial ambitions,” he said.

He added that several investors had met with the Malagasy delegation in Doha, with discussions focusing primarily on energy and industrial development.

For Madagascar, expanding access to reliable energy is not only an infrastructure priority but also a prerequisite for attracting manufacturers, strengthening domestic production and creating new employment opportunities.

Madagascar is also seeking to move beyond the export of raw materials by encouraging investment in domestic processing and manufacturing, particularly in sectors linked to critical minerals.

The government aims to develop industrial activities that retain more economic value within the country, while creating opportunities for local businesses and strengthening technical expertise.

The Minister said Madagascar was looking for partners capable of transforming locally available resources into higher-value products.

Achieving this ambition will require investment in processing facilities, energy infrastructure, technology and workforce development. It will also depend on the country's ability to build stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses.

Employment and skills development are central to Madagascar's investment strategy, particularly given the need to expand economic opportunities for its young population.

The Minister highlighted the potential for investment to help young Malagasy people gain practical experience and apply their existing knowledge in professional settings.

“We are negotiating to secure investors and bring them to our country. We have all the resources, raw materials, and facilities for young people and businesspeople to invest in Madagascar and help our young people,” he said.

Beyond attracting capital, the challenge will be to ensure that new industrial projects generate meaningful opportunities for local workers, support skills transfer and enable Malagasy businesses to participate in emerging value chains.

Madagascar's engagement with Qatar forms part of a broader effort to diversify its international investment partnerships and mobilise resources for priority development projects.

The discussions in Doha reflect the government's interest in working with partners that can contribute capital, technical expertise and industrial capabilities. Any future cooperation, however, will depend on the development of specific projects and the terms agreed by the parties involved.

For Madagascar, the next step will be to translate these discussions into concrete commitments capable of supporting energy development, domestic processing and sustainable job creation.