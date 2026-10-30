Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets Under-Secretary-General For Political And Peacebuilding Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs HE Rosemary DiCarlo in New York.

During the meeting, HE the Permanent Representative reaffirmed the State of Qatar's commitment to working closely with the UN and international partners to support global efforts to achieve stability in Afghanistan.

For her part, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs reviewed the latest political and humanitarian developments in Afghanistan and related international efforts, in light of her recent visit to Kabul.