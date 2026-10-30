Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In Manama Dialogue 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated on Friday in the 22nd edition of the Manama Dialogue 2026, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the theme 'Middle East security interests, alignments and integration'.





The conference addresses the repercussions of regional conflict and the lessons learned, security integration in the Middle East, maritime security at a critical juncture, the protection of navigation, the trajectories of defense doctrine, defense, resilience, and deterrence, as well as the new economic agenda.

On the sidelines of the conference, HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs met with a number of officials.