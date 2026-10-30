Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. They discussed ways to advance U.S.-Turkish ties ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in December. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of broad international cooperation in pursuit of regional peace and stability.

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