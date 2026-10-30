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Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan


Date: 2026-10-30 11:03:11

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting. They discussed ways to advance U.S.-Turkish ties ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit in December. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of broad international cooperation in pursuit of regional peace and stability.

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U.S. Department of State

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