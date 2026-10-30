Secretary Rubio Announces U.S. Participation In World Expo 2030 In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Faisal bin Farhan signed the participation contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh today on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, Georgia. The signing formalizes U.S. participation in this global event.

Expo 2030 opens in Riyadh on October 1, 2030, and runs through mid-March 2031. Saudi Arabia projects more than 42 million visitors from over 200 countries, making Expo 2030 one of the decade's largest public and commercial diplomacy platforms. The United States will use Expo 2030 to showcase American innovation, expand commercial opportunities for U.S. businesses, and strengthen the bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia. Formalizing participation is the first step in preparation and planning for the USA Pavilion at this key event.

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