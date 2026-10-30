Hankook Tire Unleashes Performance At SEMA With Dynapro Lineup And WRC Rally Car

Hankook Tire will return to the 2026 SEMA Show, the premier annual event for aftermarket automotive manufacturers, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from November 3 to 6, 2026. Hankook Tire will showcase a diverse lineup from Dynapro, its tire brand dedicated to SUVs and light trucks, alongside a rally car from the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC).

At the 2026 SEMA Show, Hankook Tire will showcase four products from its Dynapro lineup, including the mud-terrain Dynapro MT2, rugged-terrain Dynapro XT, all-terrain Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, and highway-terrain Dynapro HT2. Together with customized off-road vehicles and a WRC rally car, the display will highlight Hankook Tire's engineering expertise across diverse driving environments.

To demonstrate the versatility of its Dynapro lineup, Hankook Tire will present two customized vehicles: the TRAILFINDER Nissan Xterra, formerly known as Project X, equipped with Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tires, and the Donut Media Baja Bug fitted with Dynapro MT2 tires. These vehicles highlight the capabilities of Dynapro products across different off-road conditions, while strengthening the brand's connection with SUV and off-road enthusiast communities across North America.

Donut Media hosts Justin Freeman and Adam Knapik will be at Hankook Tire's booth on Wednesday, November 4, from 11 AM to 4 PM, to engage with visitors and share their experiences with the Baja Bug build and NORA 500 event.

Alongside its consumer tire lineup, Hankook Tire will display a WRC rally car equipped with Dynapro R213 competition tires. Engineered for demanding gravel rally conditions, the R213 delivers grip, handling stability, and durability on challenging unpaved surfaces. The display will highlight Hankook Tire's advanced engineering and specialized tire development capabilities in high-performance motorsports.

Hankook Tire continues to strengthen its premium brand presence in North America through regular participation in major industry events, including SEMA and Overland Expo, North America's largest overlanding exhibition. Moving forward, the company will further enhance its competitiveness in the global SUV and light truck tire market by leveraging its advanced technologies and expertise gained from motorsports and other demanding driving environments.

Visit Hankook Tire at Booth #80021 in the Silver Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2026 SEMA Show, November 3–6, 2026.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Contact

Account Director

Taylor Vincent

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

[email protected]

