Telangana CM Seeks Faster Execution Of Key High Speed Rail Projects

High-Speed Rail Corridor Development

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite work on the high-speed rail projects announced for Telangana. According to a release, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Minister that the State government has reviewed the proposals sent by the Centre regarding the Hyderabad–Pune, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Hyderabad–Chennai corridors and submitted revised proposals with certain suggestions. The government has not yet initiated any land acquisition process for these three corridors, the CM claimed during the meeting with the Union Minister at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday. Stating that the land acquisition will commence only after the central government approves the alignment, CM Revanth Reddy requested that the alignment process be completed as soon as possible.

Infrastructure and Industrial Expansion

Sanction of key railway projects for the development of Telangana, immediate sanction of the new 130 km railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna, were discussed in the meeting. The CM informed Vaishnaw that large limestone deposits have been discovered near Tekalkode in the Vikarabad district, and that the state government has prepared plans to transform this region into a cement and textile hub, the release said. Reddy spoke to the Union Minister about the importance of aligning a 'Regional Ring Rail' alongside the 360 km Regional Ring Road (RRR), which is currently being constructed around Hyderabad and the generation of significant employment opportunities.

Proposed Railway Network and Depot Approvals

Furthermore, the Chief Minister requested the immediate approval of several other railway lines: Dornakal–Gadwal, Kalwakurthy–Macherla, Kacheguda–Jaggayyapeta (250 km), Patancheru–Adilabad (320 km), Bodhan–Latur (175 km), and the Akannapet bypass line (8 km). CM Revanth Reddy also appealed to the Centre to sanction a mega coaching and freight maintenance depot--a prestigious project proposed by the South Central Railway-- to be established at Anantaram village, near Mahabubabad. The Chief Minister brought to the Union Minister's attention that the state has already agreed to hand over 409 acres and 1 gunta of land, which was required for the establishment of this depot, to the Railways. The CM requested to expedite the granting of approvals for the mega freight maintenance depot.

Minister Vivek Venkataswamy, MPs Mallu Ravi, Vem Narendar Reddy, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balram Naik, Gaddam Vamshi Krishna, and Anil Kumar Yadav, State Advisor to the Government, K Ramakrishna Rao, HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed and Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan, Advait Kumar Singh were also present. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)