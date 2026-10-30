Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Other Cities On October 31

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices fell in the Indian bullion market on Saturday, October 31, 2026, making jewelry purchasers and investors concerned. The slump is being driven by global markets, a stronger US currency and the US Federal Reserve's decision to hold interest rates. If you are a customer looking to make festive purchases or thinking to invest in precious metals, it is crucial that you verify the latest city-wise rates before heading to a jewelry store. The price of gold changes from city to city, depending to the local market supply and demand, the cost of shipping, and the markup added by the vendor.

City 22kt Gold (per Gram) 24kt Gold (per Gram) Silver (1kg) Delhi Rs 13,054 Rs 14,240 Rs 2,09,900 Mumbai Rs 13,039 Rs 14,225 Rs 2,09,900 Chennai Rs 13,039 Rs 14,225 Rs 2,09,900 Kolkata Rs 13,039 Rs 14,225 Rs 2,09,900 Bengaluru Rs 13,039 Rs 14,225 Rs 2,09,900 Hyderabad Rs 13,039 Rs 14,225 Rs 2,09,900

Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?

Movements in the international market continue to impact domestic pricing for precious metals. Gold prices came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates steady, while a stronger US dollar further impacted on gold demand.

The price of local bullion in India is also under pressure. Gold futures and silver contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined on changing market sentiment. Market traders are keenly awaiting future US economic statistics for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Prices of precious metals may be influenced by expectations for interest rates, fluctuations in currencies and geopolitical developments in the coming sessions.

What Should Buyers Know Before Purchasing Gold?

Gold is available in various levels of purity. 24-karat gold has a larger percentage of pure gold than 22-karat gold. For investment purposes 24K gold is usually favored, whereas 22K gold is typically used for making jewelry as it is more durable.

Silver is also popular in the form of coins, ingots, kitchenware and jewelry. Shoppers should shop about and check costs at local jewelers before buying. Please be advised that the final cost for jewelry may be higher than the prevailing gold rate. * Base price excluding taxes, GST and other fees applicable. Consumers are also advised to verify with their favorite jeweler for the current rates before making a purchase since costs might fluctuate based on market movements and local pricing rule