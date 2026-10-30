Gold, Silver Prices Today: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Other Cities On October 31
|City
|22kt Gold (per Gram)
|24kt Gold (per Gram)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 13,054
|Rs 14,240
|Rs 2,09,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 13,039
|Rs 14,225
|Rs 2,09,900
|Chennai
|Rs 13,039
|Rs 14,225
|Rs 2,09,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 13,039
|Rs 14,225
|Rs 2,09,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 13,039
|Rs 14,225
|Rs 2,09,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 13,039
|Rs 14,225
|Rs 2,09,900
Why Are Gold and Silver Prices Falling?
Movements in the international market continue to impact domestic pricing for precious metals. Gold prices came under pressure after the US Federal Reserve said it would leave interest rates steady, while a stronger US dollar further impacted on gold demand.
The price of local bullion in India is also under pressure. Gold futures and silver contracts on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined on changing market sentiment. Market traders are keenly awaiting future US economic statistics for clues on the Federal Reserve's next policy move. Prices of precious metals may be influenced by expectations for interest rates, fluctuations in currencies and geopolitical developments in the coming sessions.
What Should Buyers Know Before Purchasing Gold?
Gold is available in various levels of purity. 24-karat gold has a larger percentage of pure gold than 22-karat gold. For investment purposes 24K gold is usually favored, whereas 22K gold is typically used for making jewelry as it is more durable.
Silver is also popular in the form of coins, ingots, kitchenware and jewelry. Shoppers should shop about and check costs at local jewelers before buying. Please be advised that the final cost for jewelry may be higher than the prevailing gold rate. * Base price excluding taxes, GST and other fees applicable. Consumers are also advised to verify with their favorite jeweler for the current rates before making a purchase since costs might fluctuate based on market movements and local pricing rule
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