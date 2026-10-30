PM Modi Congratulates ISRO For Successful Launch Of NVS-03 Satellite To Boost Navic Navigation System: 10 Things To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.

The next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03 has been placed into its intended Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that the launch has restored the NavIC constellation to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud."

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the NVS-03 satellite?⌵

NVS-03 is the third satellite in ISRO's next-generation NavIC programme. It was launched aboard the GSLV-F18 and placed into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

2How does NVS-03 strengthen the NavIC system?⌵

Its successful placement restored NavIC to its minimum operational configuration of four satellites. ISRO said this restored Position, Navigation and Timing services.

3What services does NavIC provide?⌵

NavIC provides Position, Navigation and Timing services. Its applications include real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.

4What new features does NVS-03 bring to NavIC?⌵

NVS-03 carries an indigenous Rubidium atomic clock alongside procured atomic clocks. It also adds support for the L1 signal, alongside the existing L5 and S signals.

5What areas does NavIC cover?⌵

NavIC is designed to provide services across India and a region extending about 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.

This story will be updated with additional details.